Looking forward to cooperative efforts from Pakistan to eliminate terror threats: US

The United States is looking forward to cooperative efforts from Pakistan to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats, the Biden administration has said. “Few countries have suffered from terrorism like Pakistan and have a shared interest in combating threats to regional instability and regional security like the TTP (Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan),” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters here.

“We seek a strong partnership with Pakistan on counter-terrorism and expect sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups. And we look forward to the cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats,” he added.

Patel refrained from responding to questions about the US Ambassador to Pakistan being summoned by Islamabad and vice versa.

“I don’t have any specifics to offer. As you know, the US meets with Pakistani officials and vice versa regularly at regular intervals. As standard practice, we don’t comment on the specifics. We don’t get into private diplomatic engagements,” Patel said.