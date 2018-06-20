London: Five injured in minor blast at Southgate Tube station

At least five people were injured after a reported minor explosion at a Tube station in north London, police said on Tuesday. Two have been taken to hospital as three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene at Southgate station

At least five people were injured after a reported minor explosion at a Tube station in north London, police said on Tuesday. Two have been taken to hospital as three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene at Southgate station, according to London Ambulance Service, Xinhua news agency reported. The station is about eight miles from central London. The incident was not terror related and officers are still working to establish the cause of the blast, said the police. They, however, believe the blast was caused by a battery short circuit. Witnesses reported an acrid and rubber burning smell in the air and people lying on the ground shortly after the explosion. The incident came as officers investigated a suspicious package, and there were no reports of serious injuries, according to the police. “Officers remain at #Southgate tube station. Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of a reported minor explosion at 19:03 hours,” the Metropolitan Police tweeted. Police, an ambulance, fire arms and dog units were seen at the station which remains closed now.