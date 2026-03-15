An Indian-origin restaurant owner was reportedly arrested from his years-old eatery in London recently — with videos of the incident sparking outrage online. Harman Singh Kapoor has since lashed out at the United Kingdom‘s Metropolitan Police for “failing law-abiding citizens” while influencers have risen in his support.

A clip shows Kapoor stepping out of his eatery, raising his voice against the countless disrupters outside his restaurant. An extended version of the video, as also shared by several influencers online, sheds light on the Metropolitan Police in London trying to escort him back to the eatery so that any adverse situation can be avoided. Contrary to this clip, a different video shared online ultimately captured cops eventually arresting Kapoor at his restaurant in broad daylight.

Influencers rise in support of Sikh restaurant owner Harman Singh Kapoor in London

As the likes of American actor Kevin Sorbo and several others joined in to amplify Kapoor’s story, Harman confirmed early Sunday morning that he had returned.

“UK police just arrested a restaurant owner for putting a sign up that says ‘we don’t sell halal,'” Sorbo wrote on his X profile, while re-posting the video of Harman’s arrest. “Realise where we’re at.” Akin to how he replied to multiple such posts, Kapoor wrote back, “I’m back.” Elsewhere on X, he accused the Met Police of being “aggressive” with him and failing to “provide any security, even after continuous death and rape threats.”

All I did was protect my family, yet I was the one arrested. Instead of protecting us, the police targeted my religion — my Sikh faith and my beliefs. This is deeply troubling. — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) March 14, 2026

On Saturday, Harman Singh Kapoor even went live as a huge police presence was pictured surrounding his eatery, while a massive gathering could be seen creating a ruckus outside.

Filming a video over 40 minutes long, Kapoor claimed that certain Muslim bullies were barging into his place and “harassing” him and his customers, while they were still inside. Even with the police standing right there, some disruptors could be seen teasing Harman from afar, while he threatened to kill them, asserting that he doesn’t need the police and will protect his family himself.

Met Police has failed law-abiding citizens. @MayorofLondon has failed London.

We need boots on the streets now.

We need new leadership right now pic.twitter.com/MnQUAYBFTS — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) March 14, 2026

At one point, he shouted that he’s ready to go to prison as he continues to stand his ground against those harassing him and his family. At another, he’s heard bad-mouthing London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan as well.

Even American political activist and US President Donald Trump’s staunch ally, Laura Loomer, who is a self-proclaimed “proud Islamophobe,” ended up posting the video on her profile.

Reiterating remarks she made at the India Today Conclave 2026 a day before, she tweeted, “Pakistan’s biggest export is Islamic terrorism. Imagine sympathising with Pakistanis and people who force Sharia Supremacy on non-Muslims. Pakistan’s biggest export is Islamic terrorism. Imagine sympathising with Pakistanis and people who force Sharia Supremacy on non-Muslims.”

https://t.co/ex2BUB0ySt — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) March 13, 2026

Indian-origin restaurateur continues to accuse Muslims, ‘Pakistanis’

According to Kapoor’s social media activity on X, he’s levelled serious allegations against a group of Muslims for targeting his restaurant since it was set up over his decision not to sell halal meat. Consequently, he suggested in his posts that “Pakistanis” review-bombed his restaurant. Across multiple videos and posts, Harman has been spotted calling Muslim agitators “inbreds.”

In one such tweet, he said, “Proudly we don’t sell Halal. We don’t cater inbreds.” In another, he urged the Met Police to do their “duty or resign.”

Sharing the video of the mayhem outside his eatery this past week, Kapoor posted, “100 of 1nbreds gathered outside my restaurant and blocked the door entrance. Reason- I don’t sell Halal. Yes this is London The Great Britain.”

Despite previously announcing the closure of his Indian restaurant in London, Kapoor took to social media these past few days to affirm that he wouldn’t be deterred by the alleged harassment he was facing. He cited reasons like operational costs and alleged attacks by groups of people he claimed were “Pakistanis” for initially shutting his eatery down at the time. Kapoor also blamed the issue on the Metropolitan Police and its inadequacies, as highlighted in several videos.

Police failed to provide any security, even after continuous death and rape threats. — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) March 13, 2026

Harman Singh Kapoor had originally planned to close Rangrez restaurant in London

In one of the videos Kapoor released a few weeks back, he and his wife are heard saying, “Hello, today we came in front of you to tell you one thing why we closed our restaurant Rangrez after 16 years. One of the main reasons was that from day one, we chose not to sell halal meat.” He further alleged that his decision allegedly prompted a series of zero-star ratings on social media by people he claims to be Pakistanis.

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Urging authorities to ban halal meat in the UK, he added, “I don’t care. I lost my business. I chose to close it. Why? Because my fight against this radicalisation is bigger than my business.” In the caption, he reiterated, “One reason Rangrez restaurant in London closed was that we took a stand against selling halal products, which led to hundreds of fake reviews from Pakistanis, even though they were not my customers. This is Britain, and I ask for banning Halal products immediately.”

I’m back — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) March 15, 2026

Back in February, Kapoor said that he would realign his focus entirely to activism after the restaurant’s closure. However, about a month later, on March 13, he posted, “Still working hard to feed my family with pride and dignity. The restaurant is not closing, thanks to massive support from patriots. Come and enjoy non-halal food at Rangrez, 32 Fulham Palace Road, Hammersmith W6 9PH.”

In addition to running Rangrez in London, Harman Singh Kapoor has often emerged as a loud anti-Khalistani voice on social media. His recent digital footprint is proof that he and his family have particularly become vocal against Muslims as well. This radical shift has also elicited criticism against him online, with some even accusing him of harbouring anti-immigrant sentiments despite being an Indian-origin Sikh migrant himself.

Disclaimer: There is no official word on why exactly Harman Singh Kapoor was arrested by the Metropolitan Police. This story is based on footage of the arrest circulating online and other social media clips shared by the Indian-origin restaurateur on his X profile.

