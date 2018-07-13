​​​
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz arrest Updates: Pakistan set for turmoil amid general elections

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Miriyam Nawaz are set to be arrested mid-air as soon as they enter the territory of their country.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Miriyam Nawaz are set to be arrested mid-air as soon as they enter the territory of their country, reports said on Friday. As per some officials, who spoke to news agency AFP, Sharif will be whisked away by helicopter to Pakistan’s federal capital of Islamabad when he returns to the eastern city of Lahore. While traveling to Islamabad from London, Sharif, who is facing a 10-year jail term, said that he sees an ‘opportunity to sacrifice for as he faces arrest’.

18:28 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
PML(N) president Shahbaz Sharif speaks on the development

Miyan Nawaz Sharif will reach Lahore airport in a few hours. I urge all to reach Lahore airport to welcome him. Currently, I am at an interior town, where people are gathering to proceed to Lahore airport to welcome him: PML(N) president Shahbaz Sharif

18:27 (IST) 13 Jul 2018

18:27 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
PML (N) supporters held in Lahore: ANI

Police detain PML-N supporters who were on their way to Lahore airport ahead of Nawaz Sharif's arrival Pakistan

17:55 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
What Nawaz said in London

Addressing a press conference in London with Maryam by his side, Sharif had said he has decided to return to the country "despite seeing the bars of prison in front of my eyes".

17:42 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Miriyam Nawaz flight held up in Abu Dhabi

Former PM and his daughter were expected to arrive in Lahore by 6.15pm, but their flight has been held up.

17:16 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Watch video: Sharif speaks to media

Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif speaks to the media at Abu Dhabi airport, says, "I am coming back for the future generations of Pakistan. Mein karz chukane aa raha hun jo mujh par wajib hai."

17:15 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Sharif speaks to media in Abu Dhabi

"I am doing what I should do, I am taking my struggle forward. I am going to Pakistan, but what credibility is now left of the elections? Who will believe the results?" Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif at Business Class lounge of Abu Dhabi airport

16:58 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Sharif's last press conference in London

- "Is there any Pakistani who has had three generations of his family go through an accountability process only to find out that no corruption was ever done?" Nawaz asked during the presser. He also criticised the court's decision to sentence his daughter to a seven-year term in jail, saying those who did so "did not even remember in their hate what stature daughters have in Pakistan".

16:37 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Maryam farewell to mother

Maryam took to Twitter to post pictures of the scenes in London before their departure. In one picture, the father and daughter are seen bidding a teary farewell to Kulsoom Nawaz, who is said to be comatose and admitted at a London hospital.

16:36 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Crackdown on PML-N workers

Over 300 PML-N workers and leaders have been detained in Pakistan in a massive crackdown on the party activists in Lahore ahead of the arrival of Sharif. Around 10,000 police officers have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order. Lahore police has also placed containers on the city roads leading to the airport. A narrow passage has been left for motorists where police have been deployed for checking.

15:21 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif has been banned from politics

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif has been banned from participating in politics. His brother Shahbaz is now leading his party Pakistan Muslim League. Ahead of Nawaz Sharif's return to the country, the police swept through Lahore, arresting many party workers to prevent them from greeting him at the airport.

15:05 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Those receiving Nawaz Sharif are 'donkeys', says Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan took said that those who have gone to receive former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore were "donkeys."

15:02 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law currently in jail

Last week, Nawaz Sharif's son in law is serving one-year jail term. While Saharif has been granted ten-year jail team, his daughter will have to serve seven-year imprisonment as per court's order.

14:55 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Sharif to be taken to jail in helicopters

- As per some PTI sources, the Cabinet Division has allocated two helicopters - reserved for the prime minister - to NAB to shift Sharif and his daughter to jail from the airport. Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court last year in the Panama Papers case, is now the supremo of the PML-N. PML(N) leaders are mobilising the party workers to reach at the airport in a large number.

14:36 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
'I have done what I could' says Sharif

- "I have done what I could. I am aware that I have been sentenced to 10 years [in prison] and I will be taken to a jail cell straight away. But I want the Pakistani nation to know that I am doing this for you," Sharif said today.

Nawaz Shaif, the chief of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), is scheduled to land in the country at 6 p.m. As per some reports, the Pakistani police have swept through Lahore, arresting scores of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party workers to prevent them from greeting him at the airport.

