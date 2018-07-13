Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz arrest Updates: Pakistan set for turmoil amid general elections

While traveling to Islamabad from London, Sharif, who is facing a 10-year jail term, said that he sees an ‘opportunity to sacrifice for as he faces arrest’.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Miriyam Nawaz are set to be arrested mid-air as soon as they enter the territory of their country, reports said on Friday. As per some officials, who spoke to news agency AFP, Sharif will be whisked away by helicopter to Pakistan’s federal capital of Islamabad when he returns to the eastern city of Lahore. While traveling to Islamabad from London, Sharif, who is facing a 10-year jail term, said that he sees an ‘opportunity to sacrifice for as he faces arrest’.