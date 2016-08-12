Thailand blast: Four dead, 20 injures in series of explosions; police denies ISIS role

Thailand blast: Twin bombs at the clock tower killed four and injured three in Thailand.

Thailand blast: As many as four people have been killed and over 20 people have been injured in Thailand in the past 24 hours as over 8 blasts took place across the country. The latest twin-blast took place near Hua Hin and southern provinces of the country, said officials. Authorities have confirmed that one person have been killed in fresh blast and three have been injured.

“Twin bombs at the clock tower killed one and injured three,” said Hua Hin district chief Sutthipong Klai-udom. The toll may go up as more details are awaited.

Here are the Updates:

01.30 pm: The series of blasts come days before the one year anniversary of the Erawan Brahma Shrine bombing, which killed 20 people.

01.00 pm: At least 11 bombs hit five southern provinces in the past 24 hours, says media reports.

12.45 pm: “It is still unclear which group is behind the bombings,” a police spokesman said.

12.30 pm: This is is first time there have been bomb blasts in popular tourist spots like Hua Hin and Phuket.

12.01 pm: Hua Hin is home to the Klai Kangwon royal palace, which translates as “Far from Worries Palace”, where King Bhumibol Adulayadej, the world’s longest reigning monarch, and his wife Sirikit have often stayed in recent years: Reuters

11.45 am: Tourists locked themselves in their hotel rooms and some ducked inside buildings after bombs exploded in at least four areas.

11.35 am: The PM has issued emergency orders to the relevant agencies in the areas to prevent other bombing incident from happening again, increase the security in the crowd areas, and appoint those who responsible to handle the situation on the emergency event: Sansern Kaewkamnerd,, Government Spokesman Maj-General.

11.23 am: Today (Friday) was a public holiday in Thailand to mark Queen Sirikit’s birthday.

11.15 am: Thai police says the reason behind the blast not know yet.

10.50 am: The bombs went off while we were working on site, they were not very far from each other: Samoer Yoosumran, Police Lieutenant Colonel.

10.38 am: Thailand Police denied reports of Islamic State’s involvement in series bomb blasts.

10.15 am: At least 10 foreigners among injured.

10.05 am: Latest reports said that over 20 people have been injured in at least four blast.

9.40 am: The explosion came hours after twin explosions killed one woman and wounded around 20 in Hua Hin late Thursday.

9.25 am: The first bomb exploded near a police box, wounding one Thai man. The second bomb exploded 300 metres away.

9.22 am: The twin blast happened as celebrations for the birthday of Thailand’s Queen Sririkit were about to start.

9.20 am: The blast took place near 9 am (0200 GMT)

9.10 am: Two blasts were heard in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin early today.

