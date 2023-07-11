scorecardresearch
Lithuania Summit: Will Ukraine be able to join NATO? Zelenskiy is confident amid debate

While many argue that it isn’t wise to let Ukraine join NATO membership, there are political leaders from various countries who believe that they should.

Written by FE Online
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, NATO, Lithuania Summit, Vilnius summit,
The Ukrainian leader said that the summit must confirm that Ukraine is already a 'de facto' member of NATO. (Image: Reuters)

Will Ukraine join NATO? The question has raised a lot of concerns among global leaders. NATO leaders will be gathering in Lithuania where they are going to discuss Ukraine’s alliance and the direction of war.

While many argue that it isn’t wise to let Ukraine join NATO membership, there are political leaders from various countries who believe that they should. On the eve of the NATO summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukraine will be part of the alliance and expects from the meeting an “algorithm” for Kyiv to officially join it.

Zelenskiy confident of joining NATO

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy said that he is confident and is of the understanding that Ukraine will be joining NATO but there is no official confirmation in words on the same.

The Ukrainian leader said that the summit must confirm that Ukraine is already a ‘de facto’ member of NATO as it shares the same values with the alliance and has its weapons.

According to a Reuters report, European diplomats have said that the biggest Western allies of Ukraine are yet to finalise a joint framework that would pave the way for long-term security assurances for Kyiv. They also said that the leaders may wait until the end of a NATO summit this week to announce them.

Zelenskiy says that even if there is objection to the decision of Ukraine joining NATO, there is no doubt that the country deserves to have this membership, reported Reuters.

Despite all the drama, the report claims that Zelenskiy is yet to officially confirm his participation in the 31-member alliance meeting in Lithuania on Tuesday.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 08:50 IST

