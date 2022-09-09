Line of succession: Charting the royal family tree from King George VI to Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

The era of King Charles III has finally begun ending a 70-year wait. Queen Elizabeth II was the 6th female to wear the crown in 1952. Since then the English royal family tree has grown to include her four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Charting the family tree is a fun weekend activity for the common but for the British Royal family, this holds special significance because it dictates the line of succession.

Due to Queen Elizabeth II’s long reign, the Royal family of England has three mainline heirs: Prince William, Prince George, and Prince Charles. Here’s delving deep into the Mountbatten-Windsors family tree.

King George VI (1895–1952)

King George VI became the accidental king when his elder brother, Edward VIII, abdicated in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson. Later his fearless leadership during the Second World War made him a popular figure among the British people. On February 6, 1952, he died due to a heart attack paving the line of succession for his eldest daughter Princess Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother

Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, the future King George VI’s wife, was an outgoing and tough individual who was loved by the royal family for her long life. After the death of George VI, she supported her eldest daughter Queen Elizabeth II the next queen.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (1921–2021)

Prince Philip was born as a member of the Greek royal family but then gave up his titles to become a British subject and marry queen Elizabeth II. During the Second World War, he served with the Royal Navy. In 1947, he married Elizabeth, his distant cousin, in Westminster Abbey. Although he was known for his opinionated views, he also helped modernize the monarchy and supported environmental causes. His wife reportedly called him her “strength and stay.”

Quene Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

In 1926, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon gave birth to Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, who would eventually become Elizabeth II and the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom. Her uncle, King Edward VIII, also gave up his throne in 1936. The kind but stoic girl became an heir to the royal family. In 1952 she ascended the throne as Elizabeth, Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms.

Her long reign has been characterized by her consistent commitment to duty and service. Through her hard work and dedication, she has been able to endure various royal scandals and family tragedies.

She was extremely close to Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdown, second born to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and was left devastated after she died of a stroke in 2002.

During her working life, she participated in thousands of official engagements. She also traveled to over a hundred countries. She was known for wearing bright-colored outfits to ensure that she would stand out from the crowd during public appearances.

Charles, Prince of Wales

Prince Charles, the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, was born in 1948. He became the Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969. As a member of the royal family, he has supported humanitarian and environmental causes. However, his doomed marriage to Princess Diana and affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, and the scandal that unfolded have overshadowed his public service.

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961–1997)

When Lady Diana Frances Spencer married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, it sparked a cultural phenomenon. The public’s fascination with the royal family grew as her relationship with Prince Charles became strained. She and her former husband eventually divorced in 1996. “The Queen of people’s Heart” died in a tragic car accident in Paris in 1997. Her funeral was attended by over two billion people. Lady Diana was also the most photographed public figure ever. So was her charisma.

Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall (b.1947)

The first time Prince Charles met Camilla was during a polo match in Windsor Great Park. They briefly dated, but they eventually broke up. In 1973, she married Andrew Parker-Bowles. Their affair continued until the mid-1980s, which led to an international scandal. In 2005, the couple finally got married. Known for her warm personality, Queen Elizabeth II named her the queen consort in 2022.

Anne, Princess Royal-Prince Andrew, Duke of York- Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Anne, the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, competed in the 1976 Olympics as an equestrian. She later married Mark Phillips. They then divorced in 1992. She then married Timothy Laurence in the following year.

Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth and Philip, served in the 1980s during the conflict in the South Atlantic. He married Sarah, Duchess Of York, in 1986. The couple had two children, Beatrice, and Eugenie.

Prince Edward, the youngest child of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, married popular Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in 1999. The couple has two kids, James, Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (b. 1982)

Prince William, the second-in-line to the British throne, is known for his work as a helicopter pilot. Before becoming a full-time royal, he served as an air ambulance pilot. He reportedly plans on modernizing the monarchy once he becomes king.

Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

The first time Prince William met Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, alos known as Kate Middleton was at the University of St Andrews. They got married on April 29, 2011. The future queen consort is the mother of three children: Prince George, Louis, and Charlotte.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, served in the British Army during the Afghanistan war. He got married to American TV actress Meghan Markle in 2018 amid media glare. In 2020, the couple surprised the world by announcing that they would no longer be working as royal family members. They moved to California.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

American actress Meghan Markle is known for her role as Rachel on the TV show “Suits.” In 2021, she and Prince Harry opened up about their decision to leave the royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. She is an outspoken feminist and philanthropist.

Prince William and Catherine have three children

Prince George of Cambridge: The eldest son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and third in line to the throne.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge: Currently fourth in the line of succession to the British throne, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is the second child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Louis of Cambridge: The third child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis is fifth in the line of succession.

Prince Harry and Meghan have two children

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor: Firstborn to Harry and Meghan currently resides in Montecito, California, and is seventh in the line of succession to the English throne.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor: Named in honor of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is eighth in the line of succession to the British throne.