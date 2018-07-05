​​​
  3. Light plane crashes in China, pilot killed

Light plane crashes in China, pilot killed

A pilot was killed and another went missing when their small amphibious plane crashed during training in China's southern Hainan province, officials said today.

By: | Beijing | Published: July 5, 2018 9:11 AM
plane crash, china, china plane crash, Hainan province, Wanning City, Meiya Air, pilot killed, world news One pilot was pulled out of the water yesterday and was confirmed dead by the rescuers, it said, adding that search is on for the missing pilot. (Representative image: Reuters)

A pilot was killed and another went missing when their small amphibious plane crashed during training in China’s southern Hainan province, officials said today. The plane of the aerotour company Meiya Air plunged into a reservoir in the Wanning City yesterday. Both pilots on board were company employees, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. One pilot was pulled out of the water yesterday and was confirmed dead by the rescuers, it said, adding that search is on for the missing pilot. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top