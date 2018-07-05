Light plane crashes in China, pilot killed

One pilot was pulled out of the water yesterday and was confirmed dead by the rescuers, it said, adding that search is on for the missing pilot. (Representative image: Reuters)

A pilot was killed and another went missing when their small amphibious plane crashed during training in China’s southern Hainan province, officials said today. The plane of the aerotour company Meiya Air plunged into a reservoir in the Wanning City yesterday. Both pilots on board were company employees, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. One pilot was pulled out of the water yesterday and was confirmed dead by the rescuers, it said, adding that search is on for the missing pilot. The cause of the accident is under investigation.