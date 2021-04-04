  • MORE MARKET STATS

Leak at wastewater pond prompts evacuations in Florida

By: |
April 4, 2021 9:07 AM

Residents who live around the Piney Point reservoir received an alert via text saying to leave the area immediately because the collapse was “imminent.”

2021-04-04 08.19.11 PM-EASTER 75 2021-04-04 06.56.22 US-RAPPER 335 2021-04-04 06.50.59 SINGAPORE-INTERPOL-TASK FORCE 837 2021-04-04 04.38.13 FB-DATA-ONLINE 238 2021-04-04 04.34.38 JORDAN-LD PRINCE 897 2021-04-04 03.06.30 ETHIOPIA-TIGRAY-CRISIS 267 2021-04-04 02.35.47 US-ASIAN-ATTACK-POLICE 275 2021-04-04 02.14.06 UK-PROTEST 441 2021-04-04 01.35.51 JORDAN-PRINCE 339 2021-04-04 01.01.22 AS-POLLS-KHURSHID 190 2021-04-04 00.56.21 US-CAPITOL-2NDLD FENCING 931 2021-04-04 00.52.30 EASTER-POPE 343 2021-04-04 00.34.29 WB-LDALL PM (RPT) 838 2021-04-04 00.31.57 RJ-GEHLOT-ENERGY 219 Showing 1 to 15 of 21 entries Previous12Next Copy Story ZCZC PRI ESPL INT .MIAMI FES5 US-FLORIDA-RESERVOIR-LEAK Leak at wastewater pondOfficials brought in rocks and materials to plug the hole in the pond late Friday into Saturday, but the attempt was unsuccessful.. (Representative Image, Source: Stephen Alt)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a significant leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted waters. Officials in Florida ordered more than 300 homes to be evacuated and closed off a highway Saturday near the large reservoir in the Tampa Bay area north of Bradenton.

Residents who live around the Piney Point reservoir received an alert via text saying to leave the area immediately because the collapse was “imminent.” Authorities expanded the evacuation area later Saturday to include more homes, but said they were not planning to open shelters.

Related News

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says a break was detected Friday in one of the walls of a 77-acre (33-hectare) pond that has a depth of 25 feet (8 meters) and holds millions of gallons of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen from an old phosphate plant.

Officials brought in rocks and materials to plug the hole in the pond late Friday into Saturday, but the attempt was unsuccessful. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said at a press conference Saturday that the most pressing concern is that the water could flood the area, which he said was agricultural and low in population density. “We are talking about the potential of about 600 million gallons (2.3 billion liters) within a matter of seconds and minutes leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area,” Hopes said.

Workers have been pumping out thousands of gallons per minute at the site to bring the volume down in the event the pond bursts. Pumping the entire pond would take 10 to 12 days. Others have been working to chart the path to control how the water flows from the pond into the Tampa Bay.

DeSantis’ declaration of a state of emergency allocates more pumps and cranes to the area. The owner, HRK Holdings, did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday. The pond where the leak was discovered is at the old Piney Point phosphate mine, sitting in a stack of phosphogypsum, a waste product from manufacturing fertilizer that is radioactive. It contains small amounts of naturally occurring radium and uranium, and the stacks can also release large concentrations of radon gas.

Hopes says that if the pond collapses, there is a risk it could destabilize the walls of other areas in the plant. “The pond is basically salt water. We saw ducks yesterday, there are snooks swimming in there. It’s sustaining wildlife. That’s not the case for the other two pools,” he said, adding the wastewater in the other ponds would need to be treated to reduce ammonium content and other materials.

The executive order declaring the state of emergency said the breached structure has 480 million gallons (1.8 billion liters) of seawater mixed with process water and the embankment materials from the old fertilizer manufacturing plant

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Leak at wastewater pond prompts evacuations in Florida
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Aiming big, Joe Biden is looking to restore faith in government
2Sri Lanka tightens church security ahead of Easter
3Deadly breach could delay decisions about Capitol fencing