Leader of Russia’s Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, dies in mysterious plane crash

Reports indicate that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, has passed away in a plane crash. Prigozhin had previously announced a coup against the Kremlin due to his dissatisfaction with Russian defense officials. The tragic crash involved a private charter plane carrying 10 people, including three crew members, on its route from Moscow to St. Petersburg. Although authorities have confirmed the presence of Prigozhin’s name on the passenger list, they have not yet officially verified his identity as the Wagner Group chief. The crash occurred in the Tver region, north of Moscow, and videos capturing the incident have circulated on social media.



Russian news sources have reported that the Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia has initiated an investigation into the crash, highlighting that Prigozhin’s name was indeed among the passengers. Meanwhile, emergency officials have located eight bodies at the crash site.

This news follows Prigozhin’s recent video appearance after his failed coup attempt, where he expressed his commitment to making Africa “more free” and enhancing Russia’s global influence. The video showed him in desert-like surroundings, clad in military attire and a bulletproof vest displaying the Wagner logo. In the footage, he can be heard speaking about challenging conditions and holding an assault rifle, surrounded by armed individuals on pickup trucks.



Once a trusted associate of Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin’s relationship with the Russian leader soured when he attempted to overthrow the top leadership. Their connection dates back to the 1990s, with Prigozhin gaining wealth and influence through lucrative catering contracts with the Kremlin, earning him the nickname “Putin’s chef.”

The plane crash tragically marks the end of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s journey, a figure who had been prominent in both Russian political circles and international intrigue. The circumstances surrounding the crash and the potential implications for Russia’s internal dynamics remain subjects of ongoing investigation and analysis.