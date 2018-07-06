Late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.21 million

Late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, whose wealth was estimated at million earlier, was worth .21 million as per his will. (Reuters)

Late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, whose wealth was estimated at $16 million earlier, was worth $1.21 million as per his will. Bourdain’s will leaves the majority of his money to his 11-year-old daughter Ariane Busia-Bourdain and the control over his estate to his estranged wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain as filed in Manhattan Surrogate’s Court, reports pagesix.com

Bourdain’s assets include $425,000 in cash and savings, $35,000 in a brokerage account, $250,000 and personal property and $500,000 in intangible property including royalties and residuals, according to the court papers. The will was written in 2016, shortly before Bourdain and Busia split.

He was dating an Italian actress Asia Argento before he committed suicide in a hotel room in France last month. Bourdain, 61, had been working on the new episode of his show with CNN, “Parts Unknown”.

Ariane, his only child, will inherit the remainder of his assets. The will says that had his daughter died before he did, the money would have gone to her nanny Myra Quizon. The court will appoint a guardian to protect Bourdain’s daughter’s interests in the estate because she is a minor.

Though Bourdain was best known for his culinary achievements and presentations, he also wrote fiction and historical non-fiction. Bourdain’s book “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly” (2000) was a New York Times bestseller.