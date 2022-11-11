scorecardresearch
Kyiv says Russia frees 45 Ukrainians in new prisoner swap

The prisoner exchange was the latest in a series since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
The official, Andriy Yermak, gave no details of the Russians freed in the swap. (File/AP)

Forty-five Ukrainian soldiers have been freed in a prisoner exchange with Russia and the bodies of two killed Ukrainian soldiers have also been repatriated, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office said on Friday.

The official, Andriy Yermak, gave no details of the Russians freed in the swap. He published a video of a group of soldiers sitting in the back of a vehicle who were told “Welcome to Ukraine” and then cheered “Glory to Ukraine!”

The prisoner exchange was the latest in a series since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

