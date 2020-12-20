Nepal to hold national elections between April 30 and May 10

KP Sharma Oli today recommended dissolution of Parliament. (Reuters)

Nepal Election: Hours after Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli recommended dissolution of Parliament, President Bidya Devi Bhandari ratified the proposal and announced elections in the Himalayan country. The election will take place in two phases — on April 30 and May 10, ANI reported citing Nepal President’s Office.

After dissolution of Parliament, Prime Minister Oli held a meeting with security heads of the country.

Earlier, KP Oli had reached the President’s Office with the recommendation to dissolve the Parliament. Following the recommendation, seven ministers resigned from the Oli-led Cabinet. Upon the recommendation of the council of ministers, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari announced that national polls will be held on April 30 and May 10, 2021.

