  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nepal to hold national elections between April 30 and May 10

By: |
Updated: Dec 20, 2020 5:26 PM

Earlier, KP Oli had reached the President's Office with the recommendation to dissolve the Parliament. Following the recommendation, seven ministers resigned from the Oli-led Cabinet.

KP Sharma Oli today recommended dissolution of Parliament. (Reuters)

Nepal Election: Hours after Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli recommended dissolution of Parliament, President Bidya Devi Bhandari ratified the proposal and announced elections in the Himalayan country. The election will take place in two phases — on April 30 and May 10, ANI reported citing Nepal President’s Office.

After dissolution of Parliament, Prime Minister Oli held a meeting with security heads of the country.

Related News

Earlier, KP Oli had reached the President’s Office with the recommendation to dissolve the Parliament. Following the recommendation, seven ministers resigned from the Oli-led Cabinet. Upon the recommendation of the council of ministers, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari announced that national polls will be held on April 30 and May 10, 2021.

(Story to be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Nepal to hold national elections between April 30 and May 10
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Brexit: EU-UK trade talks floundering over fish as cutoff day nears
2Nepal’s President dissolves Parliament, announces mid-term polls
3Nepal PM Oli recommends dissolution of Parliament: Reports