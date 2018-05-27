Korean leaders Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un vow to ‘meet frequently in the future’: KCNA

Kim Jong Un’s hopes were “fixed” for a potential summit next month with the US.

North and South Korea’s leaders have agreed to meet “frequently” following their surprise face-to-face over the weekend, Pyongyang’s state media reported today, adding Kim Jong Un’s hopes were “fixed” for a potential summit next month with the US. “They shared the opinion that they would meet frequently in the future to make dialogue brisk and pool wisdom and efforts, expressing their stand to make joint efforts for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” KCNA said in the North’s first confirmation of yesterday’s talks between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. “Kim Jong Un thanked Moon Jae-in for much effort made by him for the DPRK-US summit scheduled for June 12, and expressed his fixed will on the historic DPRK-US summit talks,” the report added, using the official abbreviation for North Korea.