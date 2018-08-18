Kofi Annan, former UN secretary general, passes away at 80

Former secretary general of the United Nations, Kofi Annan passed away on Saturday morning. Annan, a Nobel Peace Prize winner has died at the ripe old age of 80 years. He was born in Ghana in 1938 and served as the seventh Secretary General of UN from 1997 to 2006. Annan was the first among others to rise from within the ranks of the United Nations staff. Annan was the first black African to take up the role of the world’s top diplomat. He had also served as the UN special envoy for Syria, leading efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Annan was a member of The Elders, a group of world leaders, founded in 2007, works for human rights. He became the Chairman of the group in 2013. The UN Migration Agency tweeted: “Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary.”

(To be Updated)