King Charles III’s Coronation: Time, Date, Where to Watch and More – All You Need To Know

Britain is all set to witness the grandiose of the coronation ceremony of its new king. The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla will be seen as one of the most spectacular rituals in the world. The ceremony will be officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey. A score of foreign royals and heads of state will be conspicuous by their presence. Hundreds of millions of people are likely to watch the royal festivity as the whole event will be telecasted around the world.

Westminster Abbey, London, could witness as many as 2,200-strong congregation for King Charles III’s Coronation, including world leaders, royal figures, and also a number of Indian community workers associated with the monarch’s charity initiatives over the years as Prince of Wales, Buckingham Palace has said, reported PTI. The guests will be escorted by thousands of troops that could showcase the largest military display in three generations. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to represent India at the royal ceremony, complete with gilded carriages and regalia last witnessed 70 years ago when Charles’ late mother was crowned Queen Elizbeth II in June 1953.

When will the coronation be held?

The coronation festivity will be organised on May 6, 2023 at the Westminster Abbey in London. Westminster Abbey is a royal church where monarchs have been crowned for the last 900 years.

What time will the coronation start?

The coronation ceremony will start at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 am, local time 6:00 am. Traditionally the events go through: the Recognition, the Coronation Oath, the Anointing, the Investiture and the Enthronement and Homage. The three-day gala is reported to be costing to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees. People can watch the royal event on CBS television stations and Live on CBS News is said to provide mobile streaming.

The coronation ceremony entails placing the crown on a monarch’s head physically. It is a formal majestic event where title, responsibilities, duties, and powers are transferred to the new monarch as the whole world watches in awe.