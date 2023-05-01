King Charles III Coronation: How is Britain going to celebrate? Here is everything you need to know

While Britain is in the midst of facing one of the most severe economic crisis, it doesn’t stop the country’s people from celebrating the coronation of their new King! Along with the people of Britain, there are millions others who are eagerly wating in anticipation of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. So, without further ado, we are here to give you all the details that you need to know. Let’s first start with the basics!

What is a coronation ceremony?

Well, as is clear from the name itself, coronation ceremony involves physically placing the crown on a monarch’s head. It is a formal ceremony where the duties, responsibilities, title and powers are transferred to the new monarch as the whole world watches in awe.

What is the schedule for King Charles III’s coronation?

The day isn’t far if that’s what you are thinking. The coronation ceremony will be held on May 6, 2023, at the Westminster Abbey in London. Westminster Abbey is a royal church in the centre of London where moarchs are being crowned for about 900 years now. The ceremony will begin at 11:00 am local time and will be presided over by the Archibishop of Canterbury.

According to multiple media reports, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will leave from the Buckingham Palace and move towards Westminster Abbey. This stretch is called “The King’s Procession”. The ceremony is expected to last for about an hour. After the coronation ceremony is over, King Charles III and Queen Consort will travel back to Buckingham Palace in a Gold State Coach.

How will Britain and the Royal family celebrate?

For startes, the historic Stone of Scone has already reached London, as per a Reuters report. It is this ancient stone on which monarchs in Britain have been crowned for many years. The report claims that the Stone is also known as the Stone of Destiny, and is considered to be a historic as well as a sacred symbol of Scotland’s monarchy.

Once the royal couple reaches the Buckingham Palace, they will appear on their balcony to greet millions of people who would have gathered outside to celebrate this happy occassion. The coronation will be celebrated with light shows, street parties, and also a concert at the Windsor Castle, as per an earlier report by Reuters.

The concert will be held on May 7 and will include various performances by some of the world’s biggest entertainers and a special coronation choir, the report said. It further claimed that there would be a public ballot for tickets to allow several thousand members of the public to attend. On May 8, majority of people in UK will wnjoy a public holiday.

King Charles assumed the throne after his mother and Britain’s longest serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in September 2022.