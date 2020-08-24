Kim Jong Un’s recent pictures fake, North Korean leader in coma since botched heart surgery: Report

The ultimate authority and ‘absolute power’ are still in the hands of Kim Jong Un, and Kim Yo Jong is running the regime with mandated authority from her brother. (Reuters file image)

The news regarding the death of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is floating on the internet yet again. There have been conflicting reports about his health, some saying that he is in a coma but still alive, while others claim that he has passed away. And, like the multiple instances in the past, no one from the Kim Dynasty or the government department in Pyongyang has opened up on the issue. Some experts though are pointing out that the North Korean dictator is dead leaving his sister Kim Yo Jong as the de-facto leader of the country infamous for its secrecy.

A report in UK’s The Sun newspaper has made a startling revelation that the North Korean ‘missile man’ has been in a coma for months and that all his recent appearances were fake and recorded. The Sun’s report quotes Chang Song-min, a former aide to ex-South Korean president Kim Dae-jung, who has suggested that Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong will take over as the next North Korean leader. Chang said pictures of Kim in North Korean media in recent months were fake. He also refuted the media reports claiming the death of Kim Jong Un and said that in his assessment Kim is in a coma, but his life has not ended. Reportedly, Kim was in a vegetative state following a heart surgery that didn’t go as per plans.

Earlier in the week, Reuters reported that the South Korean intelligence had submitted to the lawmakers that Kim Jong Un had transferred some powers to his sister to look after ‘general state affairs” in order to relieve himself from some of the workload. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has concluded that the move to transfer some of the powers to Kim Yo Jong establishes the fact that she has attained the position of “de-facto second in command” in the regime.

However, the ultimate authority and ‘absolute power’ are still in the hands of Kim Jong Un, and Kim Yo Jong is running the regime with mandated authority from her brother, added a Reuters report.

Kim Yo Jong has been very active in the role she has played for the regime in organising the Inter Korean summit and the first summit between Kim and the US President Donald Trump in 2018 in Singapore. She has been instrumental for the regime in turning up the pressure against South Korea for allegedly harboring dissidents which ultimately led to Pyongyang dismantling the Inter-Korean Liaison Office.