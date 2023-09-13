Kim Jong Un in Russia: Vladimir Putin welcomes North Korean leader to spaceport

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East. He welcomed Kim at the entrance to a launch vehicle assembly building.

Putin said he was “very glad to see” Kim as the two men shook hands, responding to which Kim’s translator thanked him for the welcome “despite being busy”. Both leaders will inspect the cosmodrome and then settle down for talks, Russian state media reported.

Kim Jong Un’s arrival in Russia

Kim arrived in Russia on Tuesday when his personal train stopped in Khasan. There he was received by a military honour guard and a red carpet by regional Gov. Oleg Kozhemyako and Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, as per North Korean state media and a video which surfaced on social media.

The North Korean leader had reportedly said that his decision to visit Russia four years following his last visit showed how the nation is “prioritising the strategic importance” of its relations with Moscow. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will be part of the Russian delegation, Peskov said.

The North Korean delegation includes Foreign Minister Choe Sun Hui and Kim’s top military officials, including Korean People’s Army Marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon and Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam.

Other people identified in pictures were chairman of North Korea’s space science and technology committee Pak Thae Song, navy Adm. Kim Myong Sik, who are linked with North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines.

Lim Soo-suk, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said Seoul was maintaining communication with Moscow while closely monitoring Kim’s visit.

(With AP inputs)