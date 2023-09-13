scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Kim Jong Un in Russia: Vladimir Putin welcomes North Korean leader to spaceport

Putin said he was “very glad to see” Kim as the two men shook hands, responding to which Kim’s translator thanked him for the welcome “despite being busy”. Both leaders will inspect the cosmodrome and then settle down for talks.

Written by FE Online
Kim Jong Un Vladimir Putin, North Korea and Russia, arms deal Russia, Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia, Kim Jong Un latest news, Kim Jong Un Russia news, Vladimir Putin
Kim arrived in Russia on Tuesday when his personal train stopped in Khasan. (Image: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at  a cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East. He welcomed Kim at the entrance to a launch vehicle assembly building. 

Putin said he was “very glad to see” Kim as the two men shook hands, responding to which Kim’s translator thanked him for the welcome “despite being busy”. Both leaders will inspect the cosmodrome and then settle down for talks, Russian state media reported.

Also Read
10,000 people missing, thousands feared dead as eastern Libya devastated by floods

Kim Jong Un’s arrival in Russia

Kim arrived in Russia on Tuesday when his personal train stopped in Khasan. There he was received by a military honour guard and a red carpet by regional Gov. Oleg Kozhemyako and Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, as per North Korean state media and a video which surfaced on social media.

Also Read

The North Korean leader had reportedly said that his decision to visit Russia four years following his last visit showed how the nation is “prioritising the strategic importance” of its relations with Moscow. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will be part of the Russian delegation, Peskov said.

The North Korean delegation includes Foreign Minister Choe Sun Hui and Kim’s top military officials, including Korean People’s Army Marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon and Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam.

Also Read

Other people identified in pictures were chairman of North Korea’s space science and technology committee Pak Thae Song, navy Adm. Kim Myong Sik, who are linked with North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines.

Lim Soo-suk, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said Seoul was maintaining communication with Moscow while closely monitoring Kim’s visit.

(With AP inputs)

More Stories on
World News

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 12:06 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS