scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Kim Jong Un in Russia: North Korea fires two ballistic missiles while its leader visits Russia in a rare trip

The missiles were launched from Pyongyang and they flew about 650 kilometres, as per South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. Both the missiles fell into the sea outside Japan’s exclusive zone (EEZ). 

Written by FE Online
Kim Jong Un Vladimir Putin, North Korea and Russia, arms deal Russia, Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia, Kim Jong Un latest news, Kim Jong Un Russia news, Vladimir Putin, North Korea missiles, Kim Jong Un meets Putin
South Korea condemned the launch and called it a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. Japan too protested the launch through diplomatic channels in Beijing.  (Representational Image: Reuters)

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Wednesday. This came just an hour before its leader Kim Jong Un, who is on a rare visit to Russia, met Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

The missiles were launched from Pyongyang and they flew about 650 kilometres, as per South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. Both the missiles fell into the sea outside Japan’s exclusive zone (EEZ). 

South Korea condemned the launch and called it a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. Japan too protested the launch through diplomatic channels in Beijing.  

Also Read
Also Read

The UN Security Council resolutions, which were passed with the backing of North Korea’s partners in China and Russia in 2017, banned all of North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons activities.

However, North Korea has been conducting regular launches of everything from short-range and cruise missiles to massive intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that can strike the continental United States.

This latest launch appeared to be the first launch to occur while Kim was in a foreign land on a trip, demonstrating an increasing level of delegation and more refined control systems for the country’s nuclear and missile programs, analysts said.

Kim Jong Un’s rare visit

After Kim’s father passed away and he became the leader in 2011, he did not leave the country for six years. He has made just seven trips abroad and went across the inter-Korean border twice in his 12 years in power. Four of the trips were to China.

Also Read

In 2018 and 2019 he visited China, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam and Russia in nine separate trips, but his current visit in Russia is the first since then.

(With Reuters input)

More Stories on
World News

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 12:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS