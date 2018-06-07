​​​
  Kim Jong Un begged for US-North Korea summit, says Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani

Former Mayor of New York City and United States President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday said North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un "begged" Trump to reschedule their summit.

By: | Washington [united States] | Published: June 7, 2018 9:40 AM
Former Mayor of New York City and United States President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday said North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un “begged” Trump to reschedule their summit. As per Fox News, Giuliani said that after Trump sent a letter to Kim calling off the June 12 talks in Singapore, “Kim got back on his hands and knees and begged for it.” In May, Trump cancelled the meeting with Kim, blaming hostility and anger displayed by North Korea regarding the US-South Korea ‘Max Thunder’ military drills. The deadlock regarding the fate of the summit broke after Vice-Chairman of the North Korean ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee, Kim Yong Chol visited the White House along with a letter written by Kim and met the US President. The United States-North Korea summit is scheduled to happen in Singapore’s Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Tuesday.

