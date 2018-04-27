Kim Jong Un becomes first North Korean leader to cross border into South since 1953 war
Kim Jong Un becomes first North Korean leader to cross border into South since 1953 war
It's the first time a member of the Kim dynasty has set foot on southern soil since the end of the Korean War in 1953 and the latest bid to settle the world's last Cold War standoff.
By: Reuters | Seoul |
Updated: April 27, 2018 6:22 AM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the border into South Korea for the first time on Friday, where he was greeted by the South’s president, Moon Jae-in ahead of the two Koreas’ first summit in more than a decade. The two leaders smiled and shook hands after which Kim Jong Un gestured to Moon they cross over to North Korea briefly, which they did for a few steps, then returned to the South, holding hands.