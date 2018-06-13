Kim Jong-Un accepts Donald Trump’s invitation to visit US: North Korean media

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has accepted US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit Washington after their historic summit in Singapore.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has accepted US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit Washington after their historic summit in Singapore, Pyongyang state media reported on Wednesday. Kim and Trump held the first ever bilateral summit between the leaders of their respective nations on Tuesday, reports Efe news. During the meeting in Singapore, “Kim Jong-un invited Trump to visit Pyongyang at a convenient time and Trump invited Kim Jong-un to visit the US”, the state run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a report.

The KCNA report is in line with Trump’s statements given at a press conference following the summit, in which he said that he would visit Pyongyang “at the appropriate time” and that he was also looking forward to welcoming the North Korean leader at the White House. “The two top leaders gladly accepted each other’s invitation, convinced that it would serve as another important occasion for improved North Korea-US relations”, according to the KCNA report.

“The North Korea-US summit talks held in Singapore with success amid enthusiastic support and welcome of the whole world come to be a great event of weighty significance in further promoting the historic trend toward reconciliation and peace,” KCNA said, and pointed to “a radical switch over in the most hostile relations”.