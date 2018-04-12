​​ ​
  3. Kim Jong Un absent from North Korea’s key parliamentary meeting

Kim Jong Un absent from North Korea’s key parliamentary meeting

North Korea held the annual session of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) without its leader Kim Jong-un, state media reported on Thursday.

By: | Seoul | Updated: April 12, 2018 10:14 AM
Kim Jong un, North Korea, Supreme People's Assembly, North korea meeting, parliamentary meeting, North korea parliamentary meeting, 13th Supreme People's Assembly, SPA, Workers' Party of Korea The North Korean leader has attended six of the nine SPA sessions since he came to power in 2011. (Reuters)

North Korea held the annual session of the Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) without its leader Kim Jong-un, state media reported on Thursday.

The sixth session of the 13th Supreme People’s Assembly took place on Wednesday, ahead of the inter-Korean leader summit on April 27, which generated public expectation that Kim might share his comments on the matter during the meeting, Efe news reported.

The SPA, the country’s highest legislative organ, is in charge of endorsing decisions made by the leader of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK). Although Kim’s attendance is not mandatory, he has at times given speeches at the event.

The North Korean leader has attended six of the nine SPA sessions since he came to power in 2011.

The state media, however, did not put Kim on the list of the meeting’s attendees, among which were Kim Yong-nam, President of the SPA Presidium, and Choe Ryong-hae, the number-two leader of Pyongyang.

The parliamentary session discussed the five-year strategy for the economic development designed by Kim in 2016, to which KCNA commented that “the DPRK made great progress”, in implementing the plan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top