Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sparked fresh tensions with India by warning that Islamabad could go to war if it perceives an imminent threat to its water security, remarks that come amid a severe domestic water crisis widely attributed to mismanagement.

“Asif recently declared on ARY News, ‘The moment we feel that our national security and water is part of our national security, is being threatened, we will go to war against India. Definitely.’” He added that military action would be considered if Pakistan finds evidence that India is acting at an alarming speed to disrupt water supplies.

Asif accused New Delhi of “weaponising water,” alleging manipulation of Chenab River flows and withholding crucial data. His claims, however, were undercut by inconsistent detail: while he referenced prior inspections — saying Pakistani teams had performed around 115 inspections — he admitted he had no current information on developments over the past year.

We will go to war with India 🇮🇳 if they do not change their behavior regarding water. Because water is life, and they are taking it away from us. • Pak Defence Minister: Khawaja Asif pic.twitter.com/GAuwUqtdVO — برهان الدین ‏| Burhan uddin (@burhan_uddin_0) June 20, 2026

An unfolding water emergency in Pakistan

Pakistan is facing an unfolding water emergency driven largely by internal mismanagement and crumbling irrigation infrastructure, with analysts and local officials warning that the crisis has now exposed the fragility of the country’s agricultural backbone. Nearly one-third of Pakistan’s population is affected by water stress, and the situation is particularly acute in Sindh and Balochistan, where rural communities are grappling with dwindling water supplies, failed canals and shrinking reservoirs. The shortages have left farmlands parched, disrupted planting cycles and jeopardised livelihoods dependent on irrigation, raising fears of a broader economic and humanitarian setback if the crisis is not addressed through urgent investment and reform.

Official data from Sindh’s irrigation department underscores the severity of the infrastructure breakdown. The North West Canal is operating with a 64.1% deficit, the Rice Canal is short by 38% and the Dadu Canal faces an even steeper 82% shortfall. These deficits have crippled water delivery to vast agricultural belts, forcing farmers to abandon crops or rely on expensive, unreliable alternative sources. At the same time, water levels at the critical Sukkur Barrage — a key control point for downstream distribution in Sindh — continue to collapse, raising alarms about the system’s ability to meet even basic irrigation and domestic needs.

Local leaders have warned that the combination of distribution disputes, infrastructure failures and declining water reserves could trigger an economic massacre across the region. Without reparations to the canal network, rehabilitated storage facilities and a transparent, coordinated distribution framework, the water crisis threatens to deepen poverty, accelerate rural distress and intensify competition over scarce resources. Analysts say that while Pakistan has pointed to external factors such as India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the immediate emergency is rooted in domestic governance failures, making investment in irrigation modernisation and water management the most urgent priority for averting long-term economic damage.

What is Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan?

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, a World Bank-brokered pact that allocates roughly 80% of the Indus basin’s waters to Pakistan for agriculture and irrigation, is currently in abeyance after India suspended its involvement on April 23, 2025, following a Pakistan-linked terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, that killed 26 civilians; India has made restoration contingent on Islamabad taking credible, irreversible action against cross-border terrorism and has indicated it will not reinstate the treaty, with Home Minister Amit Shah stating in June 2025 that water previously flowing to Pakistan will be redirected to Rajasthan via a canal and that it will never be restored.

Pakistan, which depends on the Indus system for most of its agricultural needs, has condemned the suspension as a violation, warned that obstructing water flows would be “an act of war,” and pursued international remedies—including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s appeal to the UN Security Council and threats of legal action under international law—while also alleging India is planning a river-linking project to reroute Chenab water. Tensions have escalated in recent months, including India’s Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil’s June 2026 statement that India is working to ensure “not a single drop” of Indus water flows to Pakistan in the coming years, and Pakistan’s ongoing severe water shortages that now affect nearly one-third of its population, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, where failing irrigation infrastructure exacerbates the crisis.

Political fallout and international appeals

Against this domestic backdrop, Pakistani leaders have sought international attention. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar recently appealed to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), urging intervention over what Islamabad calls India’s violations of the Indus Waters Treaty. Islamabad has also accused New Delhi of planning a river‑linking project to reroute Chenab waters — a move Pakistan says would constitute a serious breach of the treaty and of international obligations.

The recent comments have intensified alarm in Pakistan. A video clip of India’s Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil indicating that flows of Indus waters to Pakistan could be halted by June 2028 has circulated widely, further fanning fears and prompting tough rhetoric in Islamabad.

Water scarcity meets geopolitics — risks to livelihoods and regional stability

The dispute underscores how environmental scarcity and political conflict intersect in South Asia. The Indus system is central to Pakistan’s agriculture and economy; any sustained disruption to water flows would have severe humanitarian and economic consequences for millions. Experts warn that, even as Pakistan points to external threats, long‑term solutions will require repair and investment in domestic water management, transparent data‑sharing, and diplomatic mechanisms to defuse escalation risks between two nuclear‑armed neighbours.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister framed water as a national‑security issue and left the door open to military responses, while Islamabad’s appeals to the United Nations and persistent accusations against India keep the dispute on the international agenda. New Delhi has maintained that the treaty’s suspension is a response to cross‑border terrorism and has tied its restoration to demonstrable action by Pakistan.

Given the high stakes, observers say de‑escalation will require clearer technical assessments, independent monitoring of river flows, and renewed diplomatic engagement to separate water management from broader security conflicts.