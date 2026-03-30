A cluster of strategically located islands in the Persian Gulf has come into sharp focus amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. At the centre of attention is Kharg Island, a critical hub for Iran’s oil exports and a potential flashpoint that could significantly escalate tensions in the region.

Any direct strike on Kharg’s oil infrastructure or a possible ground offensive could severely disrupt Iran’s primary revenue stream. Such a move would not only weaken Tehran economically but also tighten global oil supply, further pushing up fuel prices at a time when markets are already under strain.

Kharg Island’s Strategic and Economic Importance

Situated roughly 33 km off Iran’s coastline, Kharg Island plays a crucial role in the country’s energy network, handling the bulk of its crude exports. Despite ongoing hostilities, Iran has continued shipping oil—primarily to China—via the Strait of Hormuz, even as wider maritime movement has been disrupted.

The loss or destruction of this terminal would deal a major blow to Iran’s economy and could reshape its financial stability. At the same time, it would remove a significant volume of oil from global markets, intensifying price volatility.

US President Donald Trump said strikes in mid-March “obliterated” Kharg’s military assets but did not target the island’s oil infrastructure. He warned that if Iran continued disrupting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz he would reconsider the decision to spare energy targets on the island.

The island is also equipped with storage facilities and residential quarters for workers, alongside historical landmarks including a Portuguese-era fort and ancient religious ruins, underscoring its layered significance.

Disputed Islands and Expanding Conflict Risks

Beyond Kharg, other islands near the Strait of Hormuz are also gaining attention due to their military and geopolitical relevance. Abu Musa, along with the Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb, has long been at the centre of a territorial dispute between Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran took control of these islands in 1971 following the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the Gulf, and has since maintained a military presence there. Their location allows for strategic oversight of shipping routes entering the Strait, making them highly sensitive in times of conflict.

Further east lies Qeshm Island, the largest island in the Persian Gulf, which is home to around 150,000 residents. It holds critical civilian infrastructure, including a desalination facility that supplies water to nearby communities. Iran has alleged that this facility was struck earlier in March, although the claim has not been confirmed by Washington.

As tensions persist, these islands remain central to military planning and geopolitical strategy, with potential consequences that extend far beyond the region, particularly for global energy security.