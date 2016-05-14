Key Republican leadership in Congress endorses Donald Trump

In a statement, Trump said a strong House Republican Majority is imperative to fixing the problems facing America and making the country better and stronger than ever before. (Photo: Reuters)

In a sign that the party is gradually rallying behind him, as many as nine chairmen of key Congressional committees in the US House of Representatives have endorsed presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“We stand on the precipice of one of the most important elections of our lifetime. This great nation cannot endure eight more years of Democrat-control of the White House,” chairmen of nine Committees said in a joint statement.

“It cannot afford to put Democrats in charge of Congress. It is paramount that we coalesce around the Republican nominee, Donald J Trump, and maintain control of both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate,” they said.

The nine Chairmen are Steve Chabot (Small Business), Michael Conaway (Agriculture), Jeb Hensarling (Financial Services), Candice Miller (House Administration), Jeff Miller (Veterans’ Affairs), Tom Price (Budget), Pete Sessions (Rules), Bill Shuster (Transportation and Infrastructure), and Lamar Smith (Science, Space and Technology).

“Any other outcome is a danger to economic growth, puts our national security in peril, enshrines ObamaCare as the law of the land, entraps Americans in a cycle of poverty and dependence, and undermines our constitutional republic,” they said.

“There is a path to winning in November, and it comes through unity. To solidify this partnership, we endorse Trump as the Republican nominee for President and call upon all Americans to support him,” the joint statement said.

In a statement, Trump said a strong House Republican Majority is imperative to fixing the problems facing America and making the country better and stronger than ever before.

In all there are 20 House committees.

Meanwhile, Trump said he has no intention of getting back the USD 50 million that he has loaned to his campaign.

“I have absolutely no intention of paying myself back for the nearly USD 50 million I have loaned to the campaign. This money is a contribution made in order to ‘Make America Great Again’,” he told MSNBC.

The New York Times pressed Trump to release his tax returns after the real estate mogul told a news channel that “it is none of your business” when asked about it.

“Beginning in 1952, candidates have been releasing their returns to assure voters that they have no conflicts of interests, that they are generous to those in need, and that they take their duties as citizens seriously by meeting their tax obligations to the government,” the daily said.

“Donald Trump, the de facto Republican presidential nominee, so far has refused to follow suit,” it said.

“Trump also insists there’s nothing to learn from his taxes. If that’s the case, why doesn’t he trust the voters to come to that conclusion themselves?” the daily asked.