On June 22, Sir Keir Starmer, who took power in July 2024, stepped out to make a statement outside 10 Downing Street ahead of his anticipated resignation as the UK prime minister and the leader of the Labour Party. Confirming Monday that he was leaving his top leadership post, Starmer said that he had already spoken to the British monarch, King Charles III, and informed him about his major decision.

Starmer is expected to remain in post as prime minister until a new leader takes the helm before parliament returns in September. He also asked the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to map out a timeline, with nominations for the leadership opening on July 9. This means that is likely to represent the UK at the next NATO summit in early July.

The 63-year-old politician’s resignation comes hot on the heels of Andy Burnham’s jaw-dropping victory in the Makerfield by-election. The popular ex-mayor of Greater Manchester is likely to succeed Starmer as the country’s seventh leader in a decade.

Keir Starmer resignation speech

During his public address, Starmer said, “A new Labour government, the first in 14 years. A page in our country’s history turned after years of disappointment and despair, the chance to change the lives of millions of people for the better. That’s what I came into politics for.

“The journey to that point was not easy. Six years ago, I inherited a Labour party that was politically, financially and morally bankrupt. I was told time and time again that my party was finished, that we were consigned to history, that a majority at the general election, let alone a landslide majority, was impossible.”

Simultaneously, the emotional outgoing British prime minister accepted with “good grace” that he wasn’t the best person to leader his party into the next general election. Asserting that every decision he made during his term had been about “putting the country I love first,” Starmer proclaimed, “I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.”

The outgoing Labour Party leader assured that he will do everything in his capacity to facilitate an efficient handover of power, while pledging support to whoever his successor is set to be.

Highlighting his achievements as the prime minister before announcing his resignation, Starmer said, “And look at what we’ve achieved in just two years. An economy that is stronger, going faster than our peers, wages rising faster than inflation in every single month since we came to power.

Investment secured, infrastructure being built, an end to austerity with the fastest fall in NHS waiting lists for 17 years, the biggest improvement in rights for workers and renters in a generation.

The biggest uplift in defence spending since the cold war.

Small boat crossings falling, asylum hotels closing, protecting young people from social media and half a million children being lifted out of poverty because of the choices that I made.

Our reputation in the world restored, with Britain once again standing up for decency, respect and the rule of law, securing trade deals, standing with Ukraine, standing up for our values and rebuilding our relationship with our allies in Europe.

Change promised by a Labour government. Change fought for by a Labour government. Change delivered by a Labour government.”

What’s next for Starmer?

As Starmer leaves “the biggest job in the country,” he said during his speech that he will now re-direct his focus onto the “most important job.” Thanking his “fantastic wife, Vic,” whom he called his “rock,” he said that he will spend more time being the “best husband,” and “best dad” to his “beautiful children,” whom he described as his “pride and joy.”

Despite securing a landslide election victory two years ago, calls for Starmer to quit have been making rounds for quite a while now, ultimately intensifying in May 2026. His own MPs have been mounting pressure while Labour faced record election losses at local ballots. With growing discontent during his term, the UK has witnessed a shocking fall from grace of the country’s leader.

His approval rating especially took a major hit in April when reports revealed that Peter Mandelson, the controversial pick for UK ambassador to Washington, had been appointed despite failing his vetting and his ties to convicted sex offender and late billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.