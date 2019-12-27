Plane with 100 on board crashes in near airport in Kazakhstan

There were survivors and emergency services were working at the site, reports said.
Kazakhstan air crash: A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near Almaty on Friday, the airport of Kazakhstan’s biggest city said.
The airport said there were survivors and emergency services were working at the site.
The plane was headed for Nur-Sultan, the Central Asian nation’s capital city.
More details are awaited.
