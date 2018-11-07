Kansas Democrat to be first Native American woman in Congress: US networks

Davids — who was raised by a single mother Army veteran — is one of a handful of Native American women looking to make history on Election Day.

Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids on Tuesday became the first Native American woman elected to Congress, defeating Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder, US networks projected. Davids, 38, is an attorney by training and a former mixed martial arts fighter. She is also openly lesbian, in a state that is traditionally conservative.

Davids — who was raised by a single mother Army veteran — is one of a handful of Native American women looking to make history on Election Day.

“Strong, Resilient, Indigenous,” reads the t-shirt worn by Davids in one of her campaign ads for election in the state’s 3rd congressional district, which includes Kansas City and its southern suburbs.

Davids is one of a number of Democrats who have flipped seats in the House of Representatives. The party is hoping to seize control of the lower chamber from the Republicans.