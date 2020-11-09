Kamala Harris sets many firsts! Everything about America’s VP elect and her love for idli-sambhar

She is also known as `Female Barack Obama’.

Kamala Harris certainly is as unlikeliest a candidate to be the Vice President of the US as they come. Though she has had a long and illustrious career in US politics and the judicial system; such laurels aren’t usually enough to hold office let alone be a part of the White House. But as the Biden- Kamala team finally won the election yesterday after days of counting and what is considered by most as an absurdly long period of time, it became clear to the world that they were now looking at a non-white, mixed race, woman as their new Vice- President.

Prof Dr Aparaajita Pandey, Institute of Public Policy, Amity University, Noida, tells Financial Express Online “While the first image that comes to mind when one talks about the US is usually a country that considers itself the world leader, and calls itself the land of the free; the so-called ‘nation of nations’ has for long had a fairly conservative outlook towards what constitutes an American and more importantly a Vice President and a President. The archetype usually revolves around not only race and religion, but also in gender. Barring the Eastern and the Western seaboards which are diverse in their mix of population and have witnessed waves of immigrants from Europe to Asia; the rest of the country has been fairly monotoned in their appearance and their outlook in the past.”

“Kamala Harris as the Vice – President is an image not just of a society that was fed up of hateful rhetoric and racial politics, but is also a representative of a US population that is increasingly becoming non- white. 2016 was the year when for the first time since the advent of the Europeans and the genocide of the native Americans the number of non – white children born were higher than that of white children. Kamala Harris herself is bi-racial. She has now joined the legion of a growing number of non-white women politicians,” opines Prof Dr Pandey, PhD from Centre for Latin American Studies, JNU.

“These women have faced ridicule, slander, racial and sexist slurs and they have stood strong in the face of all opposition from both the republicans and the senior members of the democrats who didn’t quite know what to make of such change. Kamala Harris has taken it a step further. The White House has seen no women except first ladies before this presidency and as she pointed out in her tweet as the new Vice President, ‘she wouldn’t be the last woman’ in the white house either. Her appointment to the white house is not just a representation of racial demographic transformations and/or greater women in positions of power; it is a symbol of a changing society,” she concludes.

After she won the elections, VP elect of the US Kamala Harris has set many first. Besides being the first Indian-American, she is black and also the first Asian.

She is also the only third woman VP candidate to be selected to run for the office on a major party platform.

She is also known as `Female Barack Obama’

She was born to two immigrant parents – an Indian mother from Tamil Nadu and a Black father from Jamaica.

Her mother who has a strong influence in her life — Shyamala Gopalan.

After her parents divorced she was raised single-handedly by her mother a cancer researcher and civil rights activist from Chennai. Though Kamala Harris embraced Indian culture, her mother had adopted the Black culture.

Though Harris proudly lives an American life, she joined her mother on visits to India and her sister Maya.

Harris was born in Oakland and grew up in Berkeley, and her school education spent in French-speaking Canada.

For her college education, she attended Howard University and in her autobiography, she terms it as the most formative experience of her life.

From Howard University, she earned her Law Degree at the University of California, Hastings. Following which she started her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

She is married to attorney Douglas Emhoff, who has two daughters from a previous marriage.

And, yes, it is true Kamala, which means lotus in the Indian language, loves idlis and Sambhar.