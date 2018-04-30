Kabul twin blasts: 25 killed, 49 injured – Top 5 developments

At least 49 people were wounded in the twin attacks and four policemen were among those killed. (AP)

At least 25 people were killed and over 49 injured in twin explosions at Kabul’s Shash Darak area on Monday. Eight journalists and four police personnel were also killed in the attack. The Afghan affiliate of Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to Associated Press, an AFP chief photographer Shah Marai and a cameraperson for a local TV station were also among the deceased. The first attack took place near Shashdarak area, a VIP area which houses the offices of Defence Ministry, Intelligence officials, NATO and a number of foreign embassies. In the second attack which took place near southern province of Kandahar, 11 children were killed. According to Dawood Amin, Police Chief of Kabul, the entire area has been cordoned off and the probe underway. Last week, over 60 people were killed when they were standing outside a voter registration centre in West Kabul.

Top 5 developments:

The global leaders have condemned the terror attack.

Pakistan condemned the attack – Shehbaz Sharif, the Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, has strongly condemned the attack. In a tweet, sharif said, “Deeply saddened by the news of a terrorist attack that targeted journalists in Kabul. The Afghan brothers and sisters have suffered extreme hardships including the loss of precious lives. My sympathies are with the bereaved families and the people of Afghanistan.”

Deeply saddened by the news of a terrorist attack that targeted journalists in Kabul. The Afghan brothers and sisters have suffered extreme hardships including the loss of precious lives. My sympathies are with the bereaved families and the people of Afghanistan. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 30, 2018

President of the European Parliament expresses condolences to the victims- Antonio Tajani, the President of the European Parliament has expressed condolences to the victims. Taking to tweet, Tajani said, “Another terror attack killing civilians journalists and emergency workers in Kabul. My condolences to the victims. We need a bolder EU to fight against terrorism, promote peace and stability.”

Another terror attack killing civilians journalists and emergency workers in Kabul. My condolences to the victims. We need a bolder EU to fight against terrorism, promote peace and stability. — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) April 30, 2018

Afghan Journalists Safety Committee condemns the attack on Journalists- The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee strongly condemned the attack on journalists. The group said that eight Afghan journalists were killed and six were wounded. The group also strongly condemned all attacks against journalists in the country.

Afgan President Ashraf Ghani termed the attack as ‘War Crime’- In a statement released by Afganistan’s Presidential palace said, “Attacks targeting innocent civilians, worshippers inside the mosques, national and democratic processes, reporters and freedom of speech all are war crimes.”

US embassy condemns the attack- The Embassy of the United States of America also condemned the attack. In a tweet, John Bass, the US ambassador to Afghanistan said, ” I condemn today’s terrible Kabul attack (and) reaffirm our commitment (to) stand with the Afghan people in their fight for peace (and) security across Afghanistan. We mourn for those murdered, including the brave journalists who stand for truth in the face of violence.”

I condemn today’s terrible #KabulAttack & reaffirm our commitment 2 stand w/ the #Afghan people in their fight for peace & security across #Afghanistan.We mourn for those murdered, including the brave journalists who stand for truth in the face of violence:https://t.co/Gp4EgDAX5d — John R. Bass (@USAmbKabul) April 30, 2018

–