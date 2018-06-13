Kabul suicide blast: Death toll rises to 17. (Image: ANI)

The death toll in the suicide bombing incident on Monday at the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) in Darulaman, Kabul has risen to 17, confirmed the Kabul officials.

According to a report by Tolo news, another 40 people were wounded in the blasts that happened at around 1 p.m. (local time) at the gates of the MRRD.

The explosion happened while employees were leaving the building for the day. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the latest attack in the Afghan capital.The attack was just one of numerous around Afghanistan on Monday.

The bombings come in the wake of the Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s ceasefire initiative with the Taliban, starting from the 27th day of Ramadan (June 12) to the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr (June 19).

In response to Ghani’s announcement, the Taliban had on Saturday declared a three-day ceasefire over the Eid holiday.