Kabul attack: Suicide bomber targets Afghan clerics gathered calling for peace; at least 4 killed

Kabul district police chief says the explosion that hit near a gathering of clerics in Afghan capital has killed 4 people. (Representational Image)

A suicide bomber exploded a device near Muslim clerics on Monday as they who were leaving a giant tent in the west of Kabul where they had gathered to denounce terrorism and call for peace, security officials said. Details of casualties were not immediately known.

A series of bombings in Kabul that has killed dozens of people in recent months has showed no sign of easing during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

