Kabul attack: Suicide bomber targets Afghan clerics gathered calling for peace; at least 4 killed

A suicide bomber exploded a device near Muslim clerics on Monday as they who were leaving a giant tent in the west of Kabul where they had gathered to denounce terrorism and call for peace, security officials said.

By: | Kabul | Published: June 4, 2018 1:08 PM
A series of bombings in Kabul that has killed dozens of people in recent months has showed no sign of easing during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Kabul district police chief says the explosion that hit near a gathering of clerics in Afghan capital has killed 4 people.

