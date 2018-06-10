Justin Trudeau says, Canada will retaliate against US tariffs

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Twitter)

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed today after the G7 summit he had warned Donald Trump his country would impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods from July 1. Trudeau denounced Trump’s decision to invoke national security concerns to impose tariffs on aluminium and steel as “insulting” to the Canadian war veterans who had fought alongside US allies.

And he said he told Trump “it would be with regret but it would be with absolute clarity and firmness that we move forward with retaliatory measures on July 1, applying equivalent tariffs to the ones that the Americans have unjustly applied to us.”