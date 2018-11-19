Jumbo delegation of Imran Khan’s PTI leaves for China on 7-day visit

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 5:48 PM

A 20-member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation on Monday left for Beijing on visit during which it will be briefed on China's political history and review the ruling Communist party's successes in eradicating poverty and corruption in the world's most populous country.

The week-long visit by a jumbo delegation of Pakistan’s ruling party comes weeks after Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chief of the PTI, made his first visit to China on November 2. (FilePhoto/IE)

A 20-member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation on Monday left for Beijing on visit during which it will be briefed on China’s political history and review the ruling Communist party’s successes in eradicating poverty and corruption in the world’s most populous country. The week-long visit by a jumbo delegation of Pakistan’s ruling party comes weeks after Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chief of the PTI, made his first visit to China on November 2.

PTI Central Secretary General Arshad Daad is leading the delegation, which was invited by the Communist Party of China (CPC), state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Both parties are expected to hold meetings where they discuss matters of “bilateral value”, the report said.

A briefing on China’s political history and inter-departmental arrangements will also be given to the PTI delegation, along with a review of Beijing’s successes in eradication of poverty and corruption from the country, it said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched a massive crackdown on corruption and under this, many top leaders, including ex-army generals have been arrested for alleged graft.

Prime Minister Khan has often praised the Chinese government’s efforts for poverty alleviation.

“This is where we admire China so much. No country in human history, has ever taken 700 million people out of poverty in 30 years as China has done,” he said while delivering a speech at the CPC’s Central Party School during his visit to Beijing.

China and Pakistan view each other as ‘all-weather’ allies and Beijing is Pakistan’s major source of defence equipment. China has also agreed to provide financial aid to cash-strapped Pakistan government to tide over the current financial problem.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Jumbo delegation of Imran Khan’s PTI leaves for China on 7-day visit
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition