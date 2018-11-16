Julian Assange charged in US, says WikiLeaks

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was behind a massive dump of classified US documents in 2010, has been charged in the United States, WikiLeaks said Thursday night.
Prosecutors revealed the existence of the sealed indictment inadvertently in a court filing in an unrelated case, WikiLeaks said. The exact nature of the charges against Assange was not immediately known.
