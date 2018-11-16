Julian Assange charged in US, says WikiLeaks

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 10:54 AM

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was behind a massive dump of classified US documents in 2010, has been charged in the United States, WikiLeaks said Thursday night.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Reuters)

Prosecutors revealed the existence of the sealed indictment inadvertently in a court filing in an unrelated case, WikiLeaks said. The exact nature of the charges against Assange was not immediately known.

