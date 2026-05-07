According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, JPMorgan Chase reportedly offered a former employee $1 million to quietly settle allegations of sexual assault, harassment and racial discrimination before the case turned into one of Wall Street’s biggest talking points online.

According to WSJ, the alleged victim later rejected the offer and sought a much larger settlement. The lawsuit, which was filed in New York state court, accused a senior female colleague of sexual assault and also alleged racial harassment inside the bank.

So far, JPMorgan has denied the allegations and said an internal review found no evidence supporting the claims. Lawyers for the female banker also rejected every accusation and said the allegations were fabricated.

Alleged victim is Nepalese, not Indian

The controversy also sparked confusion online over the alleged victim’s identity. After the lawsuit became public, many social media users and several reports described the former JPMorgan banker as Indian. However, WSJ reported that the alleged victim complained about “racially-based epithets related to his Nepalese background,” indicating he is Nepalese and not Indian.

The clarification comes after the case went viral on social media and across news publications, where many posts repeatedly referred to him as an Indian banker.

Mediation talks later began

After leaving JPMorgan, the alleged victim, according to WSJ, joined a private-equity firm in late 2025. At the same time, discussions between his legal team and JPMorgan reportedly continued behind the scenes.

WSJ reported that the bank offered him $1 million in March 2026 to settle the matter privately. Instead of agreeing to the deal, the alleged victim later filed a complaint with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Sources familiar with the matter told the publication that his lawyers eventually sought nearly $12 million to settle the dispute.

Soon after, he also lost his new job. The firm later said it had not been aware of complaints he had filed against former employers while he worked there.

Lawsuit briefly disappeared from court records

The legal complaint was first filed anonymously under the name “John Doe.” But after it temporarily disappeared from the court docket, questions began surfacing online about whether the case itself was legitimate.

The lawsuit was later refiled in corrected form earlier this week. The alleged victim’s lawyer, Daniel Kaiser, said the removal had to do with procedural approval needed for filing under a pseudonym and not because the case was withdrawn.

The updated lawsuit still included affidavits from two unnamed witnesses who allegedly claimed they had seen the alleged victim and the accused banker together in what appeared to be a romantic setting.

Social media storm followed lawsuit

The case drew massive attention online after details from the lawsuit began circulating across news platforms and social media.

AI-generated clips recreating alleged conversations and scenes from the complaint flooded X and Instagram, turning the legal dispute into a viral topic far beyond the finance industry.

The online chatter intensified as public figures and podcasters, including Joe Rogan and Megyn Kelly, publicly discussed the allegations and questioned what may have happened behind closed doors at the bank.

Internal complaint led to investigation

The alleged victim joined JPMorgan in 2024 as a senior vice president on the bank’s leveraged finance team, according to the lawsuit. About a year later, he filed a complaint with the company’s human resources department, alleging racial discrimination, harassment and sexual assault by fellow employees.

The complaint accused co-workers of making racist remarks about his Nepalese background. It also alleged that a senior-ranking female banker repeatedly pressured and assaulted him sexually.

Following the complaint, JPMorgan placed him on paid leave and opened an internal investigation.

According to people familiar with the matter cited by WSJ, the bank spent months reviewing the claims but was unable to find enough evidence to back them. Bank has also said the alleged victim did not fully cooperate with the probe.