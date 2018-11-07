Jolt for Trump: Billionaire Democrat Pritzker Wins Illinois Governor’s Race

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 7:42 AM

Democrat J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire and heir to the Hyatt hotel empire, won the Illinois governor’s race, beating incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner, according to projections from FOX and NBC.

Pritzker poured more than $171 million of his own money into his campaign fund, setting a record for self-funding a race for U.S. governor. He defeated Rauner, a former private equity executive, whose term had been defined by a partisan standoff with the Democrat-controlled legislature that left Illinois without a budget for a record two years.
That fight worsened the state’s already deteriorating finances, drove unpaid bills to a record $16.7 billion and put Illinois on the brink of becoming the first junk-rated U.S. state. The crisis ended after lawmakers, including members of Rauner’s own party, overrode his veto, enacting a budget with higher taxes.

