Jolt for Trump: Billionaire Democrat Pritzker Wins Illinois Governor’s Race

Democrat J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire and heir to the Hyatt hotel empire, won the Illinois governor’s race, beating incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner, according to projections from FOX and NBC.
Democrat J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire and heir to the Hyatt hotel empire, won the Illinois governor’s race, beating incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner, according to projections from FOX and NBC.
Pritzker poured more than $171 million of his own money into his campaign fund, setting a record for self-funding a race for U.S. governor. He defeated Rauner, a former private equity executive, whose term had been defined by a partisan standoff with the Democrat-controlled legislature that left Illinois without a budget for a record two years.
That fight worsened the state’s already deteriorating finances, drove unpaid bills to a record $16.7 billion and put Illinois on the brink of becoming the first junk-rated U.S. state. The crisis ended after lawmakers, including members of Rauner’s own party, overrode his veto, enacting a budget with higher taxes.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.