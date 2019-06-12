Joe Biden, Donald Trump escalate taunts in preview of 2020 Iowa battle

Joe Biden cast President Donald Trump as an \u201cexistential threat\u201d to the U.S. who has weakened alliances and harmed American workers with needless trade conflicts, delivering a preview of how the former vice president would wage a general election battle. Biden campaigned across eastern Iowa on Tuesday as Trump made two stops in other parts of the state, egging him on at nearly every turn. \u201c\u2018I have complete power.\u2019 No you don\u2019t, Donald Trump,\u201d Biden said at his final event of the day, in Davenport. \u201c\u2018I have absolute power.\u2019 No you don\u2019t, Donald Trump. \u2018Only I can fix it.\u2019 Fix yourself first, Donald Trump.\u201d Also read:\u00a0With Donald Trump's blessing, Japan PM Shinzo Abe looks to mend ties with Iran Trump, meanwhile, launched school-yard taunts against the Democratic front-runner before even leaving Washington, calling him a \u201cdummy\u201d and \u201cweak mentally.\u201d The president continued the attack at an event at a Council Bluffs renewable energy facility later Tuesday afternoon, criticizing the former vice president as \u201csleepy\u201d and having failed farmers during the Obama administration. \u201cOur politicians let other countries push us around, treat us badly, treat our country with no respect - and you\u2019d see that with Biden,\u201d Trump said. \u201cWe would never be treated with respect because people don\u2019t respect him, even the people that he\u2019s running against.\u201d Biden is seeking to portray himself as Trump\u2019s inevitable 2020 competitor, even before votes are cast in the state\u2019s first-in-the-nation nominating contest. He told his supporters that Tuesday\u2019s dueling events should serve as a pointed contrast. \u201cI hope his presence here will be a clarifying event because Iowa farmers have been crushed\u201d by the president\u2019s trade war with China, he said. Trump imposed tariffs in an attempt to appear tough in negotiations, he said, but \u201cit\u2019s easy to be tough when someone else bears the pain.\u201d And both Trump and Biden cast each other as obsessed with a potential 2020 election duel. \u201cApparently he had my speech on Air Force One,\u201d Biden said. \u201cI guess he\u2019s really fascinated with me.\u201d Trump said Biden had mentioned his name \u201c74 times\u201d during his speech earlier in the day. \u201cThat reminds me of Crooked Hillary - she did the same thing,\u201d Trump said. \u201cThen when it came time to vote they all said, \u2018You know - she doesn\u2019t like Trump very much, but what else does she stand for?\u2019 Same thing is happening with Sleepy Joe.\u201d Biden, whose stop in the campaign came nearly six weeks after his only other visit to Iowa, responded by saying Trump\u2019s insults were reminiscent of \u201cAlice in Wonderland.\u201d Biden is still leading polls for the Democratic presidential nomination but in a much more precarious position than the last time he was in Iowa. Trump Visit Trump, though, has been focusing on Biden as a rival. Before departing the White House for a visit to the ethanol plant in southwestern Iowa and a fundraiser, the president unleashed a stream of insults. \u201cI\u2019d rather run against Biden than anybody,\u201d he said. \u201cI think he\u2019s the weakest mentally, and I like running against people that are weak mentally.\u201d Trump visited the renewable energy project in Council Bluffs to celebrate a promise he delivered on ethanol. The president also plans to target Biden in remarks at the fundraiser, where Republicans expect to raise about $700,000, according to two people familiar with the matter. Biden also is drawing ire from many of the other Democratic candidates - largely indirectly and without using his name - as they attempt to gain ground on him. In one of his few direct responses to the 22 other Democrats running for the party\u2019s nomination, Biden said restoring \u201cbasic values\u201d isn\u2019t \u201ca return to the past\u201d\u2019 but is \u201cthe only way America is going to have a future.\u201d Since announcing his campaign, Biden has scarcely campaigned in Iowa, which is an important kick-off point for the nomination and a potential swing state in the presidential election. Trump won the state in 2016 after it went to Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Biden made no apologies for skipping a state party event in Iowa over the weekend that drew 19 other Democratic hopefuls, and he dismissed a dig from candidate Andrew Yang. Biden said he was attending his granddaughter\u2019s graduation. \u201cI have a different value set. It\u2019s family, family, family,\u201d Biden said. Biden also is looking to rebound from a rough week. His campaign committed unforced errors last week with a quick flip-flop from opposing federal funding for abortion to supporting it and the release of a climate change plan that included unattributed passages, an unwelcome reminder of the plagiarism flap that ended his 1988 presidential campaign. Biden continues to lead polls in Iowa and nationally by significant margins, but there are also signs of other candidates shoring up their footing. A Des Moines Register poll released over the weekend showed Biden at 24% and Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg all clustered closely in the mid-teens.