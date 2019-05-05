Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a ‘clown’ while decrying President’s nicknames

Joe Biden said he doesn\u2019t intend to try to match Donald Trump in the nickname game but nonetheless offered one for the president while speaking to donors on Saturday. \u201cThere are so many nicknames that I\u2019m inclined to give this guy. We could just start with clown,\u201d Biden told about three dozen supporters at a $1,000-to-$2,800 per person fundraiser in Columbia, South Carolina. \u201cWhen he says these ridiculous things he says, I mean this, I put my hand up and say, \u2018everybody knows who you are\u2019 because they do know.\u201d Trump regularly assigns derogatory nicknames to political foes. He calls Biden \u201cSleepy Joe\u201d on Twitter and has tagged many of the other top Democratic contenders. A donor urged the former vice president to respond with his own nicknames for Trump, but Biden said he\u2019d aim to keep discourse at a higher level. \u201cThe only place he has any confidence is in the mud. The only thing he doesn\u2019t know how to respond to is issues and specifics,\u201d he said. Even so, at another point in his response to the question, Biden referred to Trump as a \u201cno good S.O.B.\u201d who would likely turn to attacking his children and grandchildren, \u201cthe last people I want to go through\u201d what Trump is likely to hurl their way. Biden also told donors that he\u2019s heard from 14 heads of state from around the world who\u2019ve voiced concerns to him about Trump. That list included Margaret Thatcher, he said, before correcting what he called a \u201cFreudian slip,\u201d that he was actually referring to current British Prime Minister Theresa May. Biden is making a two-day campaign swing through South Carolina, which will hold the first primary in the south in the Democratic nomination race in February 2020.