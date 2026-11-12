Jensen Huang, the co-founder of Nvidia, has an estimated net worth of $151.2 billion, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list. The estimate places him at the 11th position among the world’s richest people, even as he steps down from the company he led for 33 years.

Huang resigned as president, chief executive officer and a member of its board, “with immediate effect” amid the spy affair scandal. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor, the AI chipmaker said in a statement today.

ALSO READ Jensen Huang resigns from NVIDIA, Colette Kress appointed as Interim CEO

The company did not disclose a reason for his departure. However, his resignation does not mean he has given up his ownership stake in Nvidia. Forbes identifies the chipmaker as the primary source of his wealth and estimates that he owns more than 3.5% of the company.

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Where does Jensen Huang’s wealth come from?

Forbes estimated Huang’s net worth at $151.2 billion on November 12, making him the world’s 11th-richest person. His wealth changes as Nvidia’s share price rises or falls.

Just two days earlier, on November 10, Forbes had estimated his fortune at around $147 billion. Nvidia’s shares had fallen 5.5% to $168.80 that day. According to Forbes, Huang’s wealth had dropped by $7.4 billion on Monday and a further $8.4 billion by Tuesday’s market close.

Most of Huang’s wealth comes from the Nvidia shares he owns. When the company’s stock price falls, the value of his shares also falls, reducing his estimated net worth. When the stock rises, his wealth increases. He does not have to buy or sell shares for these changes to affect his estimated fortune.

How did Jensen Huang build his billion-dollar fortune?

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The company initially focused on graphics processors for computers and gaming before expanding into chips used in artificial intelligence, data centres and high-performance computing.

Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs), initially developed to improve computer graphics and gaming performance, became increasingly important for scientific computing and AI workloads. The company’s official biography says its invention of the GPU in 1999 helped transform PC gaming and computer graphics and contributed to the development of modern AI.

Huang led Nvidia through this transformation for more than three decades. The company went public in 1999, and rising demand for AI computing subsequently helped drive its market value higher, increasing the value of his ownership stake.

Before founding Nvidia, Huang worked at LSI Logic and Advanced Micro Devices. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Oregon State University and Stanford University, respectively.

He has also made substantial donations to educational institutions. Forbes says he gave Stanford University $30 million for an engineering centre and donated $50 million to Oregon State University in 2022 for a research centre named after him.

What happens to Nvidia after Huang’s exit?

Nvidia has appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO and said its board will consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent position.

Board chair Harvey C. Jones said Kress had helped lead Nvidia through a period of extraordinary growth and understood its business, customers, operations and financial position.

Kress said she was committed to building on the foundation Huang created over 33 years. “We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead,” she said in the company’s statement.

Huang’s departure follows a period of scrutiny involving reports about his personal relationships and a possible foreign intelligence effort involving a former executive at a business partner. On November 8, Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation, saying it had no reason to believe US national security or the company’s confidential information had been compromised.

Huang also apologised to his family and Nvidia employees. In a message published by the company on November 8, he said, “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”