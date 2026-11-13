Jensen Huang‘s estimated net worth has fallen to $143 billion after a sharp decline in Nvidia shares wiped $19.2 billion off his fortune in four trading days, according to Forbes. The Nvidia co-founder lost nearly 12% of his wealth during the week, while also stepping down as the company’s CEO after 33 years.

Forbes reported that Huang’s fortune fell from $162.2 billion before the US stock market opened on Monday to around $143 billion at Thursday’s close on November 12. The decline pushed him from eighth to 13th place on the global billionaire rankings.

The fall in his wealth coincided with controversy surrounding reports about his personal relationships and allegations involving Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed.

Advertisement

Nvidia’s board had announced an independent investigation into the matter on November 8. Huang resigned as the company’s president, CEO and board member on November 12.

How much wealth did Jensen Huang lose in four days?

According to Forbes, Huang lost an estimated $19.2 billion, or 11.84%, between Monday’s market opening and Thursday’s close.

The daily changes in his estimated fortune were:

Trading day Change in estimated wealth Monday -$7.4 billion Tuesday -$8.4 billion Wednesday +$5.9 billion Thursday -$8.2 billion Total change -$19.2 billion

Huang’s fortune briefly recovered on Wednesday after Nvidia shares gained following strong earnings from cloud-computing company CoreWeave. The recovery, however, was short-lived. Nvidia shares fell 4.3% on Thursday to close at $166.19.

The decline took Nvidia’s market capitalisation to around $4.01 trillion. Forbes reported that the company’s valuation had reached a peak of $5.8 trillion in early October.

Huang’s fall in the billionaire rankings reflects the decline in the estimated value of his assets. He slipped from eighth to 13th place, behind several business figures, including Jim Walton, Rob Walton, Amancio Ortega, Warren Buffett and Larry Ellison.

Why did Jensen Huang’s net worth fall?

The primary reason was the decline in Nvidia’s share price. Forbes estimates that Huang owns more than 3.5% of the chipmaker, making his fortune closely tied to its market value.

When Nvidia shares fall, the estimated value of his ownership stake also declines. This can reduce his reported net worth even if he does not sell any shares.

ALSO READ Jensen Huang resigns from NVIDIA, Colette Kress appointed as Interim CEO

The stock came under pressure amid reports about Huang’s personal relationships and questions surrounding corporate governance. The controversy also involved allegations concerning Alice Huang and a possible foreign intelligence effort.

The New York Times reported that US authorities suspected Alice Huang of having links to Chinese intelligence. These allegations have not been established in a public criminal finding. Singapore’s investigation into Megaspeed was separate, and its Ministry of Home Affairs said the domestic probe did not concern espionage.

Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation on November 8 after Huang disclosed an extramarital relationship to employees. The board said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised.

In a message published by Nvidia, Huang said, “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

The New York Times reported that Huang had a relationship with Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell, while Forbes cited a Reuters report about an alleged intimate relationship with another employee. These are media-reported claims, not findings by Nvidia’s board.

What happens to Huang’s Nvidia stake after his resignation?

Huang’s resignation ended his 33-year tenure as Nvidia’s president and CEO, but it does not mean he has given up his ownership stake in the company.

He co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The company went public in 1999, and Huang remained at its helm until November 12, 2026.

Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. The company said it would consider both internal and external candidates. Huang also stepped down from the board.

His estimated fortune will continue to depend heavily on Nvidia’s share price. Even after losing $19.2 billion in four trading days, Forbes valued his wealth at around $143 billion, placing him 13th among the world’s richest people.