Jensen Huang’s sudden departure from Nvidia could open the door for rival chipmakers such as AMD and Broadcom to gain ground in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. However, the bigger challenge for the company will be to maintain its pace of innovation and close relationships with customers and suppliers without the leader who built its dominance.

Nvidia’s position in the AI chip market is unlikely to change overnight. Its existing product plans, manufacturing schedules and supply agreements are expected to remain largely intact in the near term. However, Huang’s exit has raised questions about the company’s ability to maintain its lead over competitors in the coming years.

For Asian semiconductor suppliers such as Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and SK Hynix, the immediate impact is expected to be limited. The bigger concern is whether Nvidia’s new leadership can maintain the partnerships that have supported its growth.

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Nvidia’s position in the AI chip market is unlikely to change overnight. (Image: Reuters)

An opening for Nvidia’s rivals

Nvidia controls around 90% of the market for graphics processing units (GPUs), which are widely used to train and run AI models. While its market position is unlikely to weaken immediately, competitors could benefit if the company struggles with the leadership transition.

AMD and Broadcom are among the companies that could gain from the change. Their shares rose around 6% each in the US trading session following news of Huang’s departure, Reuters reported.

Technology analysts believe Nvidia’s rivals could use this period of uncertainty to win a larger share of the AI chip market.

“This presents an opportunity for some of Nvidia’s competitors to take a bigger share of the market than they were planning to over the next few years,” William Blair technology analyst Sebastien Naji said in a research note, as reported by CBS News. Naji added that a company dealing with an investigation or leadership transition could lose focus on its product roadmap.

Jensen Huang resigned as president, chief executive officer and a member of its board, “with immediate effect”. (Picture credit: Reuters)

However, Nvidia still has a significant technological advantage. Dan Ives, a technology analyst at Wedbush Securities, told CBS News that the company was around two to three years ahead of its nearest competitor.

“There is no way to sugarcoat it. It’s a gut punch to the industry that had so much confidence in and praise for him,” Ives said, referring to Huang’s departure. He added that Nvidia’s demand outlook over the next few years was unlikely to change simply because its CEO had left.

Why Asian chipmakers are watching closely

Nvidia’s leadership change is also being closely watched by major semiconductor companies in Asia.Samsung Electronics, TSMC and SK Hynix are among the companies that supply key components or manufacturing services to Nvidia. Any change in its business strategy could affect their future orders and partnerships.

In a research note on Friday, Nam Dae-jong and Kim Yeon-mi of South Korean brokerage Daol Investment & Securities said Huang’s departure was unlikely to change the semiconductor industry’s near-term outlook.

They expect Nvidia’s foundry relationship with TSMC to remain stable because of their long-standing partnership.

The analysts also expect Nvidia to continue working with Samsung’s foundry business. The two companies have been expanding their cooperation, including manufacturing involving Samsung’s 4-nanometre process and work on next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) technology.

Whether Nvidia’s new leadership can maintain the same level of coordination with suppliers and other companies in the AI ecosystem is the larger question.

Will demand for AI memory chips change?

The leadership change has also raised questions about the future of demand for memory chips, particularly HBM.

HBM is a type of memory that allows AI processors to handle large amounts of data quickly. It has become an important component in advanced AI systems.

SK Hynix, one of Nvidia’s major HBM suppliers, saw its shares reverse earlier gains to close 3.03% lower on Friday.

However, Daol Investment & Securities analysts cautioned against interpreting the rise of alternative AI chips as a sign that demand for memory semiconductors would weaken.

Custom AI chips, also known as application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), are emerging as alternatives to Nvidia’s GPUs. These chips are designed for specific computing tasks and could help diversify the AI chip market.

This does not necessarily mean that demand for memory chips will fall. Different types of AI processors will continue to require advanced memory solutions.

Huang’s departure has also drawn a reaction from US President Donald Trump, who praised the outgoing Nvidia chief and suggested former Apple CEO Tim Cook as his successor.

In a post on Truth Social on November 12, Trump wrote: “NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place – TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!” Trump had earlier defended Huang following reports about his alleged links to a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying for Beijing.

In a podcast interview, Trump described the situation as “sad”, called Huang a “tremendous talent” and said he had spoken to him on November 11. “He’s going through hell,” Trump said, referring to the personal toll of the controversy.

Replacing Huang will be the bigger challenge

Nvidia’s existing product plans are unlikely to change immediately because much of its manufacturing and delivery schedule has already been decided.

Cody Acree, an equity research analyst at StoneX, told CBS News that Nvidia’s products were already designed, planned and scheduled for production and delivery well into 2028.

However, Huang’s contribution went beyond product development.

He helped Nvidia build relationships with major customers, cloud companies, suppliers and AI developers. He also used the company’s financial strength to support some of its customers and secure access to critical components.

For instance, Nvidia announced a $30-billion investment in OpenAI in February. The AI company is also a major buyer of Nvidia’s chips.

Huang played a similar role on the supply side by securing access to memory chips, wafers and optical components through long-term agreements, advance payments and investments in suppliers.

“While existing contracts will survive a CEO change, what’s at risk is the next round of deals, and with it Nvidia’s ability to defend its share into 2027 and beyond,” Naji said.

Michael Feldman, a portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments, told Reuters that the main risk was not the loss of Nvidia’s existing technology roadmap but its ability to execute those plans.

“The risk is not that Nvidia suddenly loses its technology roadmap … that roadmap is largely visible for the next several years. The risk is execution. Jensen has been the chief conductor of an extraordinarily complex system,” Feldman said.

What happens next?

Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has taken over as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent successor. The board is considering both internal and external candidates, Reuters reported.

Its partners are also watching the transition closely.

ASUS, which works with Nvidia on graphics cards and AI servers, is among the companies seeking clarity on the company’s future direction.

ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu told CNBC that Nvidia’s competitive advantage and its wider AI ecosystem would not change overnight.

“I think Nvidia’s product and the total AI ecosystem, the advantage will not change overnight,” Hsu said.

However, Hsu said the company would monitor any impact on product quality, service costs and deliveries. ASUS has also sought a meeting with Kress to understand whether the leadership change could lead to any shift in strategy.

Nvidia’s suppliers and competitors appear to be taking a wait-and-watch approach. The company has enough technological strength and existing orders to limit any immediate disruption.

The real test will be whether Nvidia can continue to move faster than its rivals, maintain its relationships with suppliers and attract major AI customers without Huang at the helm.