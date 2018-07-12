Jens Stoltenberg acknowledges disagreements after 1st day of NATO Summit

The Secretary-General of NATO acknowledged that disagreements between allies had not dissipated. (Reuters)

The Secretary-General of NATO acknowledged on Wednesday that disagreements between allies had not dissipated by the end of the first day of a summit in Brussels.

Jens Stoltenberg insisted that the lack of consensus in areas like trade had not stopped the member states from making important decisions to strengthen the Alliance, including agreeing to invite Macedonia to start accession talks, Efe reported.

“The decisions we have taken today show that Europe and North America are working together. NATO is delivering and we are determined to keep our almost one billion citizens safe and secure,” he said.

The first day of the summit was marked by US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Germany for purchasing Russian natural gas and of other allied states for not meeting the agreed-upon investment target.