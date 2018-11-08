Jeff Sessions resigns as US Attorney General

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 1:54 AM

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has resigned from the post at the request of President Donald Trump.

“We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date,” US President Donald Trump tweeted.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has resigned from the post at the request of President Donald Trump. An acting attorney general was appointed by the president as Sessions's temporary replacement. For the past several months, Trump has been expressing his displeasure at Sessions's functioning in public meetings and social media platform.

In a tweet on Wednesday Trump said, “We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well (sic).”

Trump’s tweet about his decision came less than an hour after his marathon press conference at the White House wherein he told reporters that he will making announcements about changes in his Cabinet and senior White House and Administrative positions in a week.

