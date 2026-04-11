14:02 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran’s first vice president, says peace talks between the U.S. and Iran could produce a deal if Washington worked to fulfill American interests in line with President’s Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine.

Aref wrote in a social media post that there would be no deal “if we face representatives of ‘Israel first’.”

He warned “the world will face greater costs” if the talks failed and the U.S. and Israel resumed the war on Iran.