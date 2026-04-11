The US and Iranian delegations have now reached Islamabad in Pakistan for high-stakes peace talks. US President Donald Trump said that the American delegation’s main priority is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He also asserted that the Strait of Hormuz will resume normal operations in the coming days, regardless of whether Tehran chooses to cooperate.
- The Iranian delegation has arrived in Pakistan. It is led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and also includes Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Abdolnaser Hemmati, governor of the central bank.
- Trump’s fresh warning: The US Prez issued a fresh warning on Friday that the United States would resume and escalate military operations against Iran if no agreement is secured, while Pakistan’s Prime Minister called the coming days a pivotal “make-or-break” juncture for peace efforts.
- Lebanese and Israeli diplomats have agreed to sit down for talks in Washington on Tuesday next week to discuss a possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah fighting, according to the office of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, reported BBC. The statement said that the talks would “seek an announcement on a ceasefire and a date to begin direct negotiations”. But the direct talks may only happen if a ceasefire is in place first.
- US Vice President JD Vance before leaving for Iran had made it clear that the US is expecting a constructive dialogue but it will not accept any kind of deception. Pakistan has warned of wide gaps between the two sides’ positions amid tight security in Islamabad.
- Ahead of the peace talks, Trump warned that American warships are being heavily armed with the most advanced weapons in case peace talks with Iran collapse. In an interview with the New York Post, he said the outcome would be known within 24 hours and threatened “complete decimation” if no deal is reached. He expressed distrust in Iranian honesty and stated the talks are scheduled for Saturday in Pakistan.
- In a post on Truth Social, President Trump claimed that the only reason Iranians are still alive is to negotiate a deal. He accused Iran of having no real leverage except temporarily disrupting international waterways, calling it short-term extortion, and warned they must come to the table or face consequences.
- Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the peace talks a “make-or-break moment” in a televised address on Friday. He urged all to pray for the success of the talks so that “countless lives are saved”. He assured that Pakistan’s leaders would do everything possible to make the talks successful. “It is all in God’s hands,” he said.
Iran’s foreign minster says ‘deep distrust’ in US
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran enters Saturday’s talks with the US with “deep distrust” because of a pair of attacks his country sustained in the middle of negotiations over its nuclear program. Araghchi’s office said in a post on Telegram that Iran would fight back if it was attacked. He also called for Israeli attacks on Lebanon to stop.
Iranian official says deal possible if US puts ‘America First’
Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran’s first vice president, says peace talks between the U.S. and Iran could produce a deal if Washington worked to fulfill American interests in line with President’s Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine.
Aref wrote in a social media post that there would be no deal “if we face representatives of ‘Israel first’.”
He warned “the world will face greater costs” if the talks failed and the U.S. and Israel resumed the war on Iran.
Iran registers protest with Pak's Asim Munir against US violation of truce: Report
According to the Tasnim News Agency, the Iranian delegation has lodged a protest against the US over ceasefire violations. It conveyed its rebuke during a meeting with meeting with Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. The delegation reportedly raised strong objection to the violation of the American agreement at this stage of the negotiations
According to a source-based Reuters report, new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is still recovering from severe facial and leg injuries. Sources told the publication that he remains mentally sharp and is engaged in decision-making on major issues, including ceasefire negotiations with Washington.
The 56-year-old has not been seen in public since he was elected to the top post early in the war. All three sources told Reuters that Khamenei’s face was disfigured and he had injured one or both legs in the attack which killed his father and members of his family, including his wife, his brother-in-law and his sister-in-law.
What did Vance, Pak leaders discuss in runway meeting?
Welcoming the US Vice President, Dar commended the US's commitment to achieving lasting regional and global peace and stability, according to the Pakistan Foreign Office.
Dar, who is also the foreign minister, expressed the hope that "parties would engage constructively, and reiterated Pakistan's desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching lasting and durable solution to the conflict." The Pakistan-mediated peace talks are taking place, days after Iran and the US announced a two-week ceasefire.
Hospital authorities say Israeli strike kills 6 in central Gaza
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital which received the casualties said the Israeli airstrike hit a security point in the urban refugee camp of Bureij in the predawn hours on Saturday.
The Israeli military didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The deaths were the latest among Palestinians in territory since a ceasefire deal last October that aimed attempted to halt a more than two-year war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
US team arrives in Islamabad, welcomed by Pak FM, Asim Munir
Iran says US has accepted its 10-point conditions as 'workable' - What are they?
"Iran's 10-point conditions that the US has accepted as 'workable': The US is fundamentally committed to: Non-aggression; Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz; Acceptance of enrichment; Lifting all primary sanctions; Lifting all secondary sanctions; Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions; Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions; Payment of compensation to Iran; Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region; Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon," Iran in India posted on X.
Ghalibaf: US should accept Iran's rights
Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that the US should accept Iran's rights if it wants to make a deal. He told reporters that Iran's delegation had come to Pakistan in good faith even though it doesn't trust the US, according to IRNA.
Lebanonese state media reports 3 killed in Israeli strikes
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported the three were killed when an airstrike hit and destroyed a residential building in Maifadoun town in the southern province of Nabatiyeh.
The agency reported multiple Israeli strikes in the country’s south ahead of U.S.-Iran peace talks in Pakistan.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it fired a barrage of rockets that targeted a military facility in northern Israel.
JD Vance arrives in Islamabad for high-stakes ceasefire talks with Iran
According to an AP News update, US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Islamabad. The US delegation also includes President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Iran negotiators to meet with Pakistani premier ahead of talks
Tasnim news agency, which is close to the powerful Revolutionary Guard, reported that the Iranian delegation is scheduled to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at noon Saturday.
Iran’s negotiating team, chaired by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Arghchi, met late Friday with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.
What was Trump's parting message to JD Vance?
US President Donald Trump told reporters that he had wished JD Vance luck as the latter departed for peace talks with Iran in Pakistan.
"You don't need a backup plan. Their military is defeated. We have integrated everything. They have very few missiles. They have very few manufacturing capabilities. We have hit them very hard. Our military is amazing; the job they have done," the US president added.
Indian diaspora welcomes Oil Minister Hardeep Puri in Qatar
The Indian diaspora in Qatar welcomed Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, at an event organized by the Embassy in collaboration with Indian community organizations.
Puri expressed his gratitude to the leadership and people of Qatar for their invaluable support to the Indian community during such testing times.
US envoys Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Islamabad
Sources in Pakistan have told the Reuters news agency that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have landed in Islamabad for talks with Iran.
JD Vance reaches Pakistan for peace talks
According to a Reuters report quoting Pakistani sources, a US government plane carrying top US officials has landed in Islamabad.
Washington and Tehran are due to begin negotiations seeking to end the six-week-old Iran war shortly.
Islamabad 'deserted' before Iran war talks
The streets of Pakistan’s normally bustling capital were deserted on Saturday as security forces sealed roads ahead of talks between high-level officials from Iran and the U.S. to end their nearly six-week war.
Pakistani authorities have urged Islamabad residents to stay inside, leading the city to look like it was under curfew.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance is leading the American delegation, which was expected to arrive before noon.
Jaishankar reaches Abu Dhabi for talks
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has just reached Abu Dhabi in UAE. He is paying an official visit to the United Arab Emirates and meeting the leadership of the UAE to review close cooperation and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
'Practically boasting of terror': Iran embassy slams Trump comments
"The declaration by a President that "Iranian negotiators are alive solely to negotiate" is deeply cynical. Attempting to project mercy toward a negotiating partner and practically boasting of terror is utterly demeaning. Indeed, one can hardly find that the American leadership fosters a conducive political climate for good-faith negotiations. They should be fully aware by now that Iran remains impervious to threats or coercion," the Iranian Embassy in Japan wrote on X.
US intelligence indicates China preparing weapons shipment to Iran: Report
US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, CNN reported late on Friday, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.
'We have goodwill but we do not trust': Iran Parliament Speaker
The Embassy of Iran in Japan quoted Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf as saying that Tehran had " goodwill" for negotiations but did not trust the Americans.
"In the upcoming negotiations, if the American side is ready for a genuine agreement and to settle the rights of the Iranian nation, they will find us equally ready for a deal. In the current struggle, we have shown them that if they intend to use negotiations as a fruitless show or a deceptive maneuver, we are prepared to secure our rights through faith in God and reliance on the power of our nation," an X post from the embassy quoted him as saying.
Trump says 'only reason Iranian leaders are alive is to negotiate'
Trump posted on social media that the only reason the Iranians were alive was to negotiate a deal.
"The Iranians don't seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!" he said.
JD Vance issues warning for Iran ahead of meeting
US Vice President JD Vance has reportedly warned Iran not to “try and play” the US during talks in Pakistan. The remarks came as he boarded a plane to Pakistan for negotiations that could determine whether a ceasefire holds or the Iran war is resumed.
Europe could face jet fuel crunch within weeks: Report
Europe's airport industry group has warned that the continent could face a systemic jet fuel shortage in three weeks unless the Strait of Hormuz is opened. The Airports Council International Europe is calling for urgent EU-wide action to secure supplies ahead of the peak summer travel season.
ACI said in a letter to the European Commission dated April 9 that a fuel crunch would "significantly harm the European economy," compounding the macroeconomic impact of rising oil prices triggered by the Middle East conflict.
Roads barricaded as Iran, US leaders arrive in Islamabad
Lebanon, Israel hold first call amid bombardments, peace talks on April 14
The Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the United States have had their first direct contact through a phone call ahead of peace talks scheduled for next week in Washington.
The Lebanese Presidency in a statement said that both countries agreed during the conversation to hold their first official meeting on April 14 at the US State Department in Washington. The United States will act as mediator.
India 'deeply concerned' by Lebanon strikes
India has expressed “deep concern” over the large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon, and underlined that “observing international law, and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential”. The statement on Friday gains additional significance due to India's ties with Israel.
"We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon. As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL that is invested in Lebanon’s peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
India has more than 600 troops as part of the UN contingent serving in Lebanon.
Iran has now blocked internet access for over 1000 hours
monitoring group NetBlocks said Iran’s state-imposed blocking of internet sites has now passed 1,000 hours. The Iranian government has heavily restricted internet access across the country amidst the war. Netblocks said this is the longest nation-scale internet restriction of its kind on record in any country.
What are the 'preconditions' set by Iran?
According to a Reuters report on Tuesday, Iranian preconditions had included an immediate halt to strikes, guarantees that attacks will not be repeated, and compensation for damage. An official told the publication that Tehran rejected any ceasefire with the US that was only temporary.
Separate reports said Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf had put forth two measures that "must be fulfilled before negotiations begin" --- a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets.
White House opted against televised address about Iran ceasefire, Trump adamant: Report
According to a Reuters report, the White House considered but decided against a national televised address by President Donald Trump on Tuesday about his ceasefire deal with Iran. Sources told the publication that some aides and advisers had privately voiced concern about potentially overselling the still-nascent agreement. The sources said Trump was talked out of making the speech. B
"This is fake news. This was never even discussed with the president," the White House denied in a statement.
One of the sources said Trump was "adamant" about delivering the address. The officials said it had been under consideration, but the White House did not move forward with it because details of the ceasefire were still shaky. Trump's senior advisers were working through what was in the deal and did not think they had enough clarity for the president to address the nation.