Japan's new emperor Naruhito ascends Chrysanthemum Throne

Published: May 1, 2019 7:57:07 AM

A more extravagant enthronement is set for Oct. 22, which will involve visits from heads of state and government from around the world, a series of banquets and a parade through the streets of Tokyo.

Japan?s Emperor Naruhito, flanked by Crown Prince Akishino, attends a ritual called Kenji-to-Shokei-no-gi, a ceremony for inheriting the imperial regalia and seals, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. (Reuters)

Japan’s new emperor, Naruhito, ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in a low-key ceremony after his father ended his three-decade reign.

In a ritual on Wednesday at the Imperial Palace, Naruhito, 59, inherited the royal regalia that serves as ceremonial proof of his ascension, including a sacred sword and jewels. A more extravagant enthronement is set for Oct. 22, which will involve visits from heads of state and government from around the world, a series of banquets and a parade through the streets of Tokyo.

While his position no longer bestows political power or the status as a living god, Naruhito will serve as the symbol of the nation. He’ll bring an international background to the role, having spent two years studying at the University of Oxford in his twenties. His wife, Masako, a former diplomat, studied at Harvard University, as well as Oxford.

“It will be interesting to see what happens with Japan’s relationship with China and South Korea under the new emperor,” said Yuji Otabe, professor emeritus of Japanese history at Shizuoka University of Welfare. “I think Naruhito wants to make amends with South Korea and make things better as an Asian neighbor.”

‘Courage and Hope’

On Tuesday, Akihito, 85, became the first Japanese monarch to relinquish the throne in 202 years, voluntarily stepping down due to health concerns. He affirmed his abdication at a ceremony attended by about 300 political leaders and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who thanked the “emperor emeritus” for his reign and praised him for giving the Japanese people “courage and hope for tomorrow.”

“It was a happy thing for me to be able to fulfill the responsibilities of the emperor with deep trust and love for citizens,” Akihito said on a white stage in a morning coat, with his wife, Michiko, by his side. “I appreciate with all my heart that citizens accepted and supported me as a symbol.”

The government extended its spring Golden Week holidays to an unprecedented 10 days until Monday to mark the beginning of Naruhito’s reign, which has been given the official name Reiwa, or “auspicious calm.” His first major diplomatic task will be to entertain U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at a formal banquet during their state visit to Japan later this month.

In a reminder of the emperor’s capacity to serve as a bridge, South Korean President Moon Jae-in wrote to the imperial family on Tuesday, congratulating Naruhito and thanking Akihito for his for his efforts to ties still strained by Japan’s colonial occupation of its neighbor. Akihito expressed “deepest regret” in 1990 for the suffering Japan caused Korea.

Succession Line

Naruhito is the eldest of the three children born to Akihito and Michiko. He was raised from birth to be emperor, graduating in 1982 from the department of history at Gakushuin University in Tokyo, a school favored by the Japanese imperial family. He later researched medieval water transport at Oxford.

The then-crown prince married Masako Owada in 1993. Masako eventually gave birth to the couple’s only child — a girl named Princess Aiko — in 2001, sparking talk of a change in the law that allow only men to ascend the throne. The incoming emperor’s younger brother, Prince Akishino, is next in line.

That discussion was shelved in 2006, when Akishino’s wife gave birth to a boy. By that time, Masako had largely withdrawn from public events, with the Imperial Household Agency saying she was suffering from an “adjustment disorder.” Her apparent struggles with life in the imperial household make it unclear whether she will play as public a role as her mother-in-law has done over the past three decades.

Only male adult imperial family members were invited to a key ceremony for the ascension on Wednesday. About an hour later, another event open to female imperial family members was planned. Naruhito was expected to speak publicly for the first time as the new emperor.

Members of the public will be allowed into the grounds of the Imperial Palace on Saturday to see the new imperial couple and other members of the family wave from a balcony.

