Japan’s new emperor Naruhito ascends Chrysanthemum Throne

Japan\u2019s new emperor, Naruhito, ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in a low-key ceremony after his father ended his three-decade reign. In a ritual on Wednesday at the Imperial Palace, Naruhito, 59, inherited the royal regalia that serves as ceremonial proof of his ascension, including a sacred sword and jewels. A more extravagant enthronement is set for Oct. 22, which will involve visits from heads of state and government from around the world, a series of banquets and a parade through the streets of Tokyo. While his position no longer bestows political power or the status as a living god, Naruhito will serve as the symbol of the nation. He\u2019ll bring an international background to the role, having spent two years studying at the University of Oxford in his twenties. His wife, Masako, a former diplomat, studied at Harvard University, as well as Oxford. In pics | End of an era in Japan: Here are some interesting facts about Japan emperor\u2019s abdication How Japan\u2019s First Abdication in 202 Years Will Work \u201cIt will be interesting to see what happens with Japan\u2019s relationship with China and South Korea under the new emperor,\u201d said Yuji Otabe, professor emeritus of Japanese history at Shizuoka University of Welfare. \u201cI think Naruhito wants to make amends with South Korea and make things better as an Asian neighbor.\u201d \u2018Courage and Hope\u2019 On Tuesday, Akihito, 85, became the first Japanese monarch to relinquish the throne in 202 years, voluntarily stepping down due to health concerns. He affirmed his abdication at a ceremony attended by about 300 political leaders and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who thanked the \u201cemperor emeritus\u201d for his reign and praised him for giving the Japanese people \u201ccourage and hope for tomorrow.\u201d \u201cIt was a happy thing for me to be able to fulfill the responsibilities of the emperor with deep trust and love for citizens,\u201d Akihito said on a white stage in a morning coat, with his wife, Michiko, by his side. \u201cI appreciate with all my heart that citizens accepted and supported me as a symbol.\u201d The government extended its spring Golden Week holidays to an unprecedented 10 days until Monday to mark the beginning of Naruhito\u2019s reign, which has been given the official name Reiwa, or \u201causpicious calm.\u201d His first major diplomatic task will be to entertain U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at a formal banquet during their state visit to Japan later this month. In a reminder of the emperor\u2019s capacity to serve as a bridge, South Korean President Moon Jae-in wrote to the imperial family on Tuesday, congratulating Naruhito and thanking Akihito for his for his efforts to ties still strained by Japan\u2019s colonial occupation of its neighbor. Akihito expressed \u201cdeepest regret\u201d in 1990 for the suffering Japan caused Korea. Succession Line Naruhito is the eldest of the three children born to Akihito and Michiko. He was raised from birth to be emperor, graduating in 1982 from the department of history at Gakushuin University in Tokyo, a school favored by the Japanese imperial family. He later researched medieval water transport at Oxford. The then-crown prince married Masako Owada in 1993. Masako eventually gave birth to the couple\u2019s only child \u2014 a girl named Princess Aiko \u2014 in 2001, sparking talk of a change in the law that allow only men to ascend the throne. The incoming emperor\u2019s younger brother, Prince Akishino, is next in line. That discussion was shelved in 2006, when Akishino\u2019s wife gave birth to a boy. By that time, Masako had largely withdrawn from public events, with the Imperial Household Agency saying she was suffering from an \u201cadjustment disorder.\u201d Her apparent struggles with life in the imperial household make it unclear whether she will play as public a role as her mother-in-law has done over the past three decades. Only male adult imperial family members were invited to a key ceremony for the ascension on Wednesday. About an hour later, another event open to female imperial family members was planned. Naruhito was expected to speak publicly for the first time as the new emperor. Members of the public will be allowed into the grounds of the Imperial Palace on Saturday to see the new imperial couple and other members of the family wave from a balcony.