Japan is preparing one of its most ambitious economic plans in decades, introducing a long-term investment strategy worth about 370 trillion yen ($2.3 trillion) by 2040. The initiative shows Tokyo’s growing belief that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and space development will shape both economic prosperity and national security in the years ahead. The strategy, expected to be announced as early as next week, is being championed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government as a way to reignite growth in an economy that has struggled with slow expansion, an ageing population and concerns about declining global competitiveness.

What is Japan planning?

The core concept behind the proposal is a target of 370 trillion yen in combined public and private investment across 17 strategic sectors by 2040. The focus will be on industries that policymakers believe are critical to the country’s future, including artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, space technology and other areas linked to economic security. The government hopes that public spending will encourage businesses to invest more aggressively, creating a cycle of innovation, job creation and economic growth over the next 15 years.

Why is Japan making this move now?

The plan comes at a time when countries around the world are racing to secure leadership in critical technologies. The United States, China, South Korea and the European Union have all increased support for industries such as advanced chips, AI and clean technologies. Governments are increasingly viewing these sectors not just as economic opportunities but as strategic assets that can determine national strength.

For Japan, the challenge is particularly urgent. The country has spent years battling sluggish growth and demographic pressures. Policymakers believe that investing heavily in future industries could help create new engines of growth while reducing dependence on overseas supply chains.

Technological self-reliance has become a major concern since the pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply networks, especially for semiconductors and other critical components.

A new approach to government spending

One of the most notable aspects of the strategy is the government’s plan to move beyond the traditional annual budgeting process.

According to the Nikkei report, officials are considering the creation of a multi-year budget framework that would provide stable funding for projects tied to economic security goals. Such a system would allow long-term investments to continue without the uncertainty of yearly budget negotiations.

The idea reflects a growing recognition that industries like AI and semiconductor manufacturing require sustained investment over many years rather than short-term funding commitments.

How will Japan pay for it?

Financing such a massive programme is likely to be one of the biggest challenges. The government is reportedly exploring the use of bridging bonds to cover some of the spending. Bridging bonds are used to finance temporary funding needs and are issued with identified sources for repayment.

By using these instruments, the government hopes to reassure investors that it remains committed to fiscal discipline even while expanding spending.

The debate is especially sensitive because Japan already carries one of the highest public debt burdens among advanced economies. Any major increase in government expenditure is likely to attract scrutiny from economists and financial markets concerned about long-term fiscal sustainability.

Building on existing chip ambitions

Japan has already been increasing support for domestic semiconductor production in recent years. The government has offered substantial subsidies to attract investment and strengthen local supply chains, including support for major chip projects involving both domestic and foreign companies.

The new strategy would expand those efforts into a broader national industrial policy covering multiple sectors rather than focusing solely on semiconductors.

More than an economic plan

The proposed investment blueprint is about more than boosting growth. It also reflects a broader shift in how governments view economic policy in an increasingly competitive world.

Rather than leaving investment decisions entirely to market forces, countries are taking a more active role in directing capital towards industries considered vital for future prosperity and national security.

For Japan, the 370 trillion yen initiative represents a long-term bet that leadership in technologies such as AI, advanced chips and space development can help secure both economic growth and strategic resilience in the decades ahead.