Japan is set to significantly increase visa fees for foreign nationals from July 1, marking the first revision of such charges in almost five decades. The move has also raised questions among Indian travellers who currently pay a nominal fee of Rs 500 for single entry into Japan.

The decision was sanctioned during a recent Cabinet meeting and announced by Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Under the revised fee structure, the cost of a single-entry visa will increase from 3,000 yen (Rs 1755) to 15,000 yen (Rs 8, 750 approximately. Fees for a multiple-entry visa will rise from 6,000 yen (Rs 3,500) to 30,000 yen (Rs 17.500).

The new rates will come into effect for visa applications submitted on or after July 1, 2026. There is currently no official confirmation about how the visa charges for Indian applicants might change.

First visa fee revision in nearly five decades

Explaining the decision, Motegi stated the current visa fee structure had remained unchanged since 1978 and no longer reflected current economic realities.

“The visa fee amount was established in 1978, and we have now reviewed it in order to respond to the rise in prices and fluctuations in exchange rates up to the present,” the foreign minister stated during a press conference.

“We do not think that will immediately affect, for example, inbound tourism.”

Will the Rs 500 fee change for Indians?

For Indian travellers, the situation remains uncertain. At present, the Embassy of Japan in India continues to list a visa fee of around Rs 500 for eligible single-entry and multiple-entry temporary visitor visas.

India currently benefits from a separate reciprocal fee arrangement, which keeps visa charges significantly lower than the standard yen-based fees applicable to many other nationalities.

Importantly, the Embassy of Japan in India has not announced any changes to the existing Rs 500 visa fee. As a result, travellers should wait for an official clarification.

Which travellers are most likely to be affected?

According to the report by The Independent, the increase may affect travellers from countries that require visas to enter Japan, including India, China, Russia, and Vietnam, while citizens of around 74 countries that enjoy short-term visa exemptions are unlikely to be directly affected. Japanese authorities have maintained that country’s tourism appeal, infrastructure, and cultural attractions will continue to attract visitors despite the higher fees.

Indian travel to Japan continues to grow

The visa fee revision comes at a time when Japan is seeing strong tourism numbers.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), Japan welcomed an estimated 3.62 million visitors in March 2026, up 3.5% from the same month a year earlier.

India also recorded strong growth. JNTO data indicates that around 41,400 travellers from India visited Japan in March 2026, representing year-on-year growth of about 25.6%.